GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

PNB Scam Shouldn't Lead to 'Fear Psychosis' in Financial System: FICCI

Speaking to PTI, a top official from one of the few lenders not having any exposure to the companies promoted by Nirav Modi or his uncle Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Gems, said the scam has come as a "shocker" which will "definitely have short term impacts" through a slowdown in lending.

PTI

Updated:March 11, 2018, 3:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PNB Scam Shouldn't Lead to 'Fear Psychosis' in Financial System: FICCI
File photo of Punjab National Bank.
Mumbai: The government and the Reserve Bank of India should make sure that the Rs 13,000-crore PNB scam does not lead to a "fear psychosis" in the financial system which chills economic activity in the country, a prominent industry lobby has said.

Emergence of the scam should not lead to a "paralysis" and "fear psychosis", Rashesh Shah, the president of FICCI, told PTI.

Shah, who also chairs the diversified financial services company Edelweiss, said he has written to both the RBI and the government with a request to ensure that the country does not slip into that zone.

On whether the emergence of the Punjab National Bank scam, allegedly involving diamond trader Nirav Modi, is a throwback to the latter part of the UPA-II regime, where the fear of the 3Cs CBI, CAG and CVC led to a chill in activity, Shah said, "We have to overcome the fear psychosis. Investigation should not result in fear psychosis."

He, however, answered in the negative when asked if scams involving Nirav Modi or the over Rs 3,500-crore fraud involving Rotomac Pens' promoter are akin to the emergence of corruption allegations faced by the Manmohan Singh government in its final years.

Speaking to PTI, a top official from one of the few lenders not having any exposure to the companies promoted by Nirav Modi or his uncle Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Gems, said the scam has come as a "shocker" which will "definitely have short term impacts" through a slowdown in lending.

A media report on Saturday said banks, especially the state-run ones, have turned defensive when it comes to lending during what is otherwise a "busy season".

The report quoted an unnamed official as saying that lenders do not have the time to go through loan proposals and disbursals have slid down in the list of priorities for bankers.

Shah called the risk adjustment that has either resulted in a chill to fresh lending or upped the borrowing costs, as a shift to risk aversion and maintained that this will be temporary.

He said it will take up to six months for the system to stabilise.

"The fact that it could continue for as long as it did, that is what is the more worrisome part," the banker
quoted earlier said, adding that periodic reviews seem to have glossed over the discrepancies.

Shah said emergence of frauds like these should make the banking system stronger, and cited earlier instances like the Harshad Mehta scam in 1992 and the Ketan Parekh scam in
2001 where the system responded by strengthening itself.

"Overall I think we should use this to make the system stronger rather than create a fear psychosis," he said.

Asserting that not all non-performing assets (NPAs) are the result of fraudulent activities, Shah said the
emergence of frauds has helped classify NPAs into three broad categories - first, where there is a genuine reason for assets turning sour, second is because of the promoters mistakes, and third, where there is an outright fraud.

Asked if the emergence of the PNB scam will have an adverse impact on public sentiments and if it will influence the general elections, he said newer issues keep cropping in politics but stronger governance processes that come about will be a positive.

Meanwhile, on the progress of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Shah said the biggest challenge to the mechanism is the "frivolous appeals", and requested companies to desist from the same.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,307.14 -44.43 ( -0.13%)

Nifty 50

10,226.85 -15.80 ( -0.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 606.75 -29.15 -4.58
HDFC 1,818.60 +19.85 +1.10
SBI 253.25 -3.55 -1.38
Reliance 913.10 +1.65 +0.18
Ashok Leyland 147.00 +2.85 +1.98
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Central Bank 76.45 +6.75 +9.68
Federal Bank 93.80 +0.70 +0.75
HG Infra Engg 270.05 +0.05 +0.02
Tata Steel 605.60 -29.60 -4.66
IDBI Bank 70.70 -4.15 -5.54
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 619.20 +12.00 +1.98
Bajaj Finance 1,654.20 +26.15 +1.61
HDFC 1,818.60 +19.85 +1.10
TCS 3,034.10 +30.15 +1.00
Eicher Motors 27,963.85 +252.00 +0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,818.45 +20.95 +1.17
TCS 3,034.50 +33.00 +1.10
Infosys 1,163.40 +6.70 +0.58
HUL 1,300.60 +7.20 +0.56
Larsen 1,290.15 +6.90 +0.54
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 606.75 -29.15 -4.58
Axis Bank 505.35 -15.20 -2.92
Adani Ports 377.90 -10.05 -2.59
Yes Bank 303.25 -5.30 -1.72
Sun Pharma 506.80 -7.80 -1.52
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 605.60 -29.60 -4.66
Adani Ports 377.30 -11.30 -2.91
Axis Bank 505.35 -14.80 -2.85
Sun Pharma 506.80 -8.60 -1.67
ICICI Bank 292.70 -4.25 -1.43
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES