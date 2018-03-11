English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PNB Scam Shouldn't Lead to 'Fear Psychosis' in Financial System: FICCI
Speaking to PTI, a top official from one of the few lenders not having any exposure to the companies promoted by Nirav Modi or his uncle Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Gems, said the scam has come as a "shocker" which will "definitely have short term impacts" through a slowdown in lending.
File photo of Punjab National Bank.
Mumbai: The government and the Reserve Bank of India should make sure that the Rs 13,000-crore PNB scam does not lead to a "fear psychosis" in the financial system which chills economic activity in the country, a prominent industry lobby has said.
Emergence of the scam should not lead to a "paralysis" and "fear psychosis", Rashesh Shah, the president of FICCI, told PTI.
Shah, who also chairs the diversified financial services company Edelweiss, said he has written to both the RBI and the government with a request to ensure that the country does not slip into that zone.
On whether the emergence of the Punjab National Bank scam, allegedly involving diamond trader Nirav Modi, is a throwback to the latter part of the UPA-II regime, where the fear of the 3Cs CBI, CAG and CVC led to a chill in activity, Shah said, "We have to overcome the fear psychosis. Investigation should not result in fear psychosis."
He, however, answered in the negative when asked if scams involving Nirav Modi or the over Rs 3,500-crore fraud involving Rotomac Pens' promoter are akin to the emergence of corruption allegations faced by the Manmohan Singh government in its final years.
Speaking to PTI, a top official from one of the few lenders not having any exposure to the companies promoted by Nirav Modi or his uncle Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Gems, said the scam has come as a "shocker" which will "definitely have short term impacts" through a slowdown in lending.
A media report on Saturday said banks, especially the state-run ones, have turned defensive when it comes to lending during what is otherwise a "busy season".
The report quoted an unnamed official as saying that lenders do not have the time to go through loan proposals and disbursals have slid down in the list of priorities for bankers.
Shah called the risk adjustment that has either resulted in a chill to fresh lending or upped the borrowing costs, as a shift to risk aversion and maintained that this will be temporary.
He said it will take up to six months for the system to stabilise.
"The fact that it could continue for as long as it did, that is what is the more worrisome part," the banker
quoted earlier said, adding that periodic reviews seem to have glossed over the discrepancies.
Shah said emergence of frauds like these should make the banking system stronger, and cited earlier instances like the Harshad Mehta scam in 1992 and the Ketan Parekh scam in
2001 where the system responded by strengthening itself.
"Overall I think we should use this to make the system stronger rather than create a fear psychosis," he said.
Asserting that not all non-performing assets (NPAs) are the result of fraudulent activities, Shah said the
emergence of frauds has helped classify NPAs into three broad categories - first, where there is a genuine reason for assets turning sour, second is because of the promoters mistakes, and third, where there is an outright fraud.
Asked if the emergence of the PNB scam will have an adverse impact on public sentiments and if it will influence the general elections, he said newer issues keep cropping in politics but stronger governance processes that come about will be a positive.
Meanwhile, on the progress of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Shah said the biggest challenge to the mechanism is the "frivolous appeals", and requested companies to desist from the same.
Also Watch
Emergence of the scam should not lead to a "paralysis" and "fear psychosis", Rashesh Shah, the president of FICCI, told PTI.
Shah, who also chairs the diversified financial services company Edelweiss, said he has written to both the RBI and the government with a request to ensure that the country does not slip into that zone.
On whether the emergence of the Punjab National Bank scam, allegedly involving diamond trader Nirav Modi, is a throwback to the latter part of the UPA-II regime, where the fear of the 3Cs CBI, CAG and CVC led to a chill in activity, Shah said, "We have to overcome the fear psychosis. Investigation should not result in fear psychosis."
He, however, answered in the negative when asked if scams involving Nirav Modi or the over Rs 3,500-crore fraud involving Rotomac Pens' promoter are akin to the emergence of corruption allegations faced by the Manmohan Singh government in its final years.
Speaking to PTI, a top official from one of the few lenders not having any exposure to the companies promoted by Nirav Modi or his uncle Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Gems, said the scam has come as a "shocker" which will "definitely have short term impacts" through a slowdown in lending.
A media report on Saturday said banks, especially the state-run ones, have turned defensive when it comes to lending during what is otherwise a "busy season".
The report quoted an unnamed official as saying that lenders do not have the time to go through loan proposals and disbursals have slid down in the list of priorities for bankers.
Shah called the risk adjustment that has either resulted in a chill to fresh lending or upped the borrowing costs, as a shift to risk aversion and maintained that this will be temporary.
He said it will take up to six months for the system to stabilise.
"The fact that it could continue for as long as it did, that is what is the more worrisome part," the banker
quoted earlier said, adding that periodic reviews seem to have glossed over the discrepancies.
Shah said emergence of frauds like these should make the banking system stronger, and cited earlier instances like the Harshad Mehta scam in 1992 and the Ketan Parekh scam in
2001 where the system responded by strengthening itself.
"Overall I think we should use this to make the system stronger rather than create a fear psychosis," he said.
Asserting that not all non-performing assets (NPAs) are the result of fraudulent activities, Shah said the
emergence of frauds has helped classify NPAs into three broad categories - first, where there is a genuine reason for assets turning sour, second is because of the promoters mistakes, and third, where there is an outright fraud.
Asked if the emergence of the PNB scam will have an adverse impact on public sentiments and if it will influence the general elections, he said newer issues keep cropping in politics but stronger governance processes that come about will be a positive.
Meanwhile, on the progress of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Shah said the biggest challenge to the mechanism is the "frivolous appeals", and requested companies to desist from the same.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|606.75
|-29.15
|-4.58
|HDFC
|1,818.60
|+19.85
|+1.10
|SBI
|253.25
|-3.55
|-1.38
|Reliance
|913.10
|+1.65
|+0.18
|Ashok Leyland
|147.00
|+2.85
|+1.98
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Central Bank
|76.45
|+6.75
|+9.68
|Federal Bank
|93.80
|+0.70
|+0.75
|HG Infra Engg
|270.05
|+0.05
|+0.02
|Tata Steel
|605.60
|-29.60
|-4.66
|IDBI Bank
|70.70
|-4.15
|-5.54
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|619.20
|+12.00
|+1.98
|Bajaj Finance
|1,654.20
|+26.15
|+1.61
|HDFC
|1,818.60
|+19.85
|+1.10
|TCS
|3,034.10
|+30.15
|+1.00
|Eicher Motors
|27,963.85
|+252.00
|+0.91
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|606.75
|-29.15
|-4.58
|Axis Bank
|505.35
|-15.20
|-2.92
|Adani Ports
|377.90
|-10.05
|-2.59
|Yes Bank
|303.25
|-5.30
|-1.72
|Sun Pharma
|506.80
|-7.80
|-1.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|605.60
|-29.60
|-4.66
|Adani Ports
|377.30
|-11.30
|-2.91
|Axis Bank
|505.35
|-14.80
|-2.85
|Sun Pharma
|506.80
|-8.60
|-1.67
|ICICI Bank
|292.70
|-4.25
|-1.43
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, SA vs Aus, 2nd Test Day 3 at Port Elizabeth: De Villiers' Ton Helps SA Take 139-run Lead
- Sachin Tendulkar Heaps Praise on India U-19 Captain Prithvi Shaw
- Bajaj Dominar 400 Modified as Police Bike Unveiled – See Pics
- Zero: Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Disturb Katrina Kaif With His 'Not-So-Good' Photo Skills?
- Renault Kwid Outsider Could Launch by 2019, to be More of an ‘SUV’