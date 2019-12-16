Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

PNB Shares Fall Over 2% After RBI Flags Under-reporting of NPAs

Shares of PNB dropped 2.48 per cent to trade at Rs 62.85 on the BSE. The stock declined 2.40 per cent to Rs 62.90 on the NSE.

PTI

Updated:December 16, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PNB Shares Fall Over 2% After RBI Flags Under-reporting of NPAs
File Photo of Punjab National Bank (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: Shares of Punjab National Bank on Monday fell over two per cent after the Reserve Bank of India said the lender under-reported its non-performing assets by Rs 2,617 crore for the last fiscal.

Shares of PNB dropped 2.48 per cent to trade at Rs 62.85 on the BSE. The stock declined 2.40 per cent to Rs 62.90 on the NSE.

The public sector lender under-reported its non-performing assets (NPAs) by Rs 2,617 crore for the fiscal year 2018-19, as per RBI's risk-assessment report.

The divergence assessed by the RBI in net NPAs was also Rs 2,617 crore for the fiscal. Also, the divergence in provisioning for bad loans in FY19 was to the tune of Rs 2,091 crore.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,082.45 -4.25 ( -0.04%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 309.90 0.28
SBI 332.70 0.05
TCS 2,116.55 2.19
Reliance 1,573.95 -0.57
Yes Bank 46.55 -0.21
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 309.60 0.10
ACC 1,437.80 -1.87
Power Grid Corp 187.30 0.75
Maruti Suzuki 7,168.80 -0.73
SBI 332.75 0.02
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,116.55 2.19
Tech Mahindra 778.35 2.17
GAIL 122.00 1.84
HCL Tech 551.90 1.61
Kotak Mahindra 1,710.80 1.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 778.25 2.21
TCS 2,116.55 2.16
HCL Tech 552.00 1.59
Kotak Mahindra 1,711.05 1.13
IndusInd Bank 1,499.65 0.85
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Grasim 765.95 -2.09
HUL 1,974.05 -1.60
Adani Ports 371.00 -1.58
JSW Steel 253.85 -1.46
IOC 126.50 -1.36
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,974.10 -1.56
ITC 238.40 -1.34
Tata Motors 174.75 -1.08
Hero Motocorp 2,315.35 -0.92
Sun Pharma 434.50 -0.95
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram