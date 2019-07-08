Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

PNB Stocks Dip by 10% After Lenders Detect Fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd Worth Rs 3,800 Crore

The fraud, alleging diversion of funds from the banking system, was being reported to the RBI on the basis of the findings of the forensic audit and the CBI filing FIR, PNB said in a statement.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 11:41 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PNB Stocks Dip by 10% After Lenders Detect Fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd Worth Rs 3,800 Crore
File Photo of Punjab National Bank (Representative Image: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: The shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) fell over 10 per cent on Monday after it reported a borrowing fraud of Rs 3,805 crore in Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd's account.

The stock fell as much as 10.33 percent to Rs 73.30 per share on the BSE. At 10:20 AM, the stock was trading at Rs 73.90, down 9.6 percent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 1 percent (419 points) lower at 39,904.

The fraud, alleging diversion of funds from the banking system, was being reported to the RBI on the basis of the findings of the forensic audit and the CBI filing FIR, the PNB said in the statement.

“It has been observed that the company has misappropriated bank funds, manipulated books of accounts to raise funds from consortium lender banks,” PNB said, adding that it had already made provisions of Rs 1,932 crore in Bhushan's account.

PNB has been defrauded of over Rs 14,000 crore in a scam by business tycoon Nirav Modi that came to light last year.

Bhushan Power & Steel, one of India's most indebted companies, was among the first 12 companies referred by the RBI to a bankruptcy court for a debt resolution process under the new insolvency law.

The company could not be reached for comment on the PNB statement.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,867.87 -645.52 ( -1.63%)

NIFTY 50

11,609.00 -202.15 ( -1.71%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.50 6.07
Indiabulls Hsg 704.15 -3.19
SBI 355.05 -4.21
PNB 72.80 -11.00
Maruti Suzuki 6,151.90 -3.27
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.45 5.95
HDFC Bank 2,437.00 -1.55
Indiabulls Hsg 703.60 -3.22
Bajaj Finance 3,488.55 -6.20
PNB 72.70 -11.07
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.50 6.07
HCL Tech 1,036.00 1.93
Bharti Infratel 263.45 0.94
TCS 2,174.40 0.52
Tech Mahindra 682.25 0.17
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.45 5.95
HCL Tech 1,035.25 1.83
TCS 2,174.40 0.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,490.00 -6.16
ONGC 153.60 -4.89
IOC 145.00 -4.73
Hero Motocorp 2,396.35 -4.62
SBI 355.05 -4.21
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,488.55 -6.20
ONGC 153.75 -4.65
Hero Motocorp 2,396.90 -4.64
SBI 355.30 -4.13
Larsen 1,495.00 -3.99
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram