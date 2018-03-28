GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PNB to Settle Nearly $1 Billion to Peer Banks in Claims Over Nirav Modi Fraud

PNB's board on Wednesday approved payment over the fraudulent guarantees due by end-March to seven banks and it will also honour any subsequent maturing guarantees when they are due.

Reuters

Updated:March 28, 2018, 9:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PNB to Settle Nearly $1 Billion to Peer Banks in Claims Over Nirav Modi Fraud
The counterparty banks had said Punjab National Bank (PNB) was liable to make good any losses on those loans.
Mumbai: State-run Punjab National Bank has agreed to pay 65 billion rupees ($997.4 million) to counterparty banks, honouring an initial tranche of claims over a massive fraud case and ending uncertainty around repayments in the banking sector.

In what has been dubbed as the biggest fraud in India's banking history, two jeweller groups have been accused of defrauding banks by raising loans from overseas branches of lenders using nearly $2 billion of fraudulent guarantees issued by rogue PNB staff at a Mumbai branch.

PNB's board on Wednesday approved payment over the fraudulent guarantees due by end-March to seven banks. It will also honour any subsequent maturing guarantees when they are due, the bank said.

"This measure will ensure that the country's banking system at large has the least possible disruption owing to the unfortunate fraud and banking operations will continue to function smoothly," PNB said in a statement.

At least four other state-run banks - State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank and Allahabad Bank - have disclosed exposures that range between $212 million and $412 million to fraudulent PNB guarantees.

The counterparty banks had said PNB was liable to make good any losses on those loans. PNB has previously said it was ready to honour "bona fide" commitments, but it has also said counterparty banks were partly at fault for not making adequate checks when sanctioning the loans.

The banks were in talks over the claims and had also involved the government and the central bank as they sought to settle the dispute before the end of their fourth quarter and financial year on March 31.

A source with direct knowledge of the talks had told Reuters on Tuesday that PNB was moving to quickly resolve the dispute by the end of the month.

Even if it had to make full payment to counterparty banks, PNB was adequately capitalised to take the load, the source had said.

The fraudulent guarantees, valid for one year and issued on behalf of companies owned by jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, are due between January and April this year, according to police and court documents.

Both Modi and Choksi are out of India and have denied any wrongdoing. Authorities have so far arrested 20 people including PNB executives in the case.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,968.68 -205.71 ( -0.62%)

Nifty 50

10,113.70 -70.45 ( -0.69%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Fortis Health 123.35 -18.90 -13.29
Titan Company 942.30 -0.10 -0.01
Tata Steel 571.05 -18.95 -3.21
Maruti Suzuki 8,861.10 +8.80 +0.10
TCS 2,849.15 +1.45 +0.05
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Gujarat Gas 830.20 -6.05 -0.72
Bank of Baroda 142.20 -1.55 -1.08
Aarti Ind 1,144.20 +0.70 +0.06
Fortis Health 123.40 -19.05 -13.37
M&M Financial 461.80 +4.30 +0.94
See all Most Active »

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You