PNG Price Hiked in Delhi Today; Check Latest Rates

Two days after oil companies raised the prices of domestic cooking gas (LPG), Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Delhi and the NRC by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM). In Delhi, it will now cost you Rs 36.61 per scm, while in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad it will cost you Rs 35.86 per SCM. In Gurugram, it will be Rs 34.42 per scm. The latest hike in the new PNG price will come into effect from Thursday (March 24, 2022).

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) to Rs 36.61 per unit. The new price will come into effect from today, March 24. pic.twitter.com/Swl1otUWWO— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022

The increase comes on the back of fuel hike by retailers. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row as retailers buckled to crude pain. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 97.01 per litre as against Rs 96.21 previously while the diesel rate has gone up from Rs 87.47 per litre to Rs 88.27.

IGL announced the hike in PNG prices on Wednesday night in the national capital and adjoining cities by Rs 1 to pass on the increase in “input” costs. The latest hike in PNG prices comes a day after fuel retailers raised LPG price by Rs 50 per cylinder and began increasing petrol and diesel rates in the wake of the spike in global gas and oil prices respectively.

IGL has also hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 1 per Kg to Rs 59.01 per Kg. The new price will come into effect from today, March 24.

The rates, which differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT, are likely to continue to rise over the next few days as state oil firms recoup losses from keeping prices on hold for a record 137 days.

Simultaneously, the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders has been increased to Rs 949.50 per 14.2-kg bottle in the national capital and Mumbai, and to Rs 976 in Kolkata. While LPG rates were last revised on October 6, 2021, petrol and diesel prices had been on a freeze since November 4 as five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, went to the polls. LPG prices had gone up by close to Rs 100 per cylinder between July and October 6, 2021, before criticism halted the monthly revision in rates.

Non-subsidised cooking gas is the one that consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders at subsidised or below market price. However, the government pays no subsidy on LPG in most cities and the price of the refill that consumers, including the poor women who got free connection under the much-talked Ujjwala scheme, buy is the same as non-subsidised or market price LPG.

The resumption of fuel price hikes has fanned concerns of stoking inflation, which is already above the targeted 6 per cent level.

