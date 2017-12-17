English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Political Factors to Weigh More on Economy: ASSOCHAM
Going forward, major attention is likely to be given to the rural landscape with several initiatives like support to farmers, rural and agri infrastructure.
ASSOCHAM observed that an important take away from the current political-economic environment is that the Goods and Services Tax is expected to be further streamlined and rates further rationalised on the lower side.
New Delhi: India Inc will have to factor in political realities weighing on economic decisions of the government, including in the forthcoming budget, as several major states are going to polls in 2018, ASSOCHAM said on Sunday.
"In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka are due for polls in 2018. Inevitably, it would be the popular voters' sentiment that would be factored by the Centre and the state governments in their policies.
"Any tough reforms, like flexibilities in labour laws, may not go well with the popular sentiment and thus, India Inc's expectations on this front should be muted," said the chamber.
However, it observed that an important take away from the current political-economic environment is that the Goods and Services Tax is expected to be further streamlined and rates further rationalised on the lower side.
"The GST had not gone well with the traders, the major political force for the political parties and the issue remained in focus during Gujarat elections. Besides, the SMEs would also get a boost, starting from the Budget proposals. "Their role in creating employment in a shorter span of time is being recognised and the job creation would remain a big concern for the government in the foreground to 2019 general elections," the industry body said.
Going forward, major attention is likely to be given to the rural landscape with several initiatives like support to farmers, rural and agri infrastructure.
"Thus, the Corporate India directly related to the farm economy should stand to gain. The tone would be set in the coming Budget," it said.
Also Watch
"In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka are due for polls in 2018. Inevitably, it would be the popular voters' sentiment that would be factored by the Centre and the state governments in their policies.
"Any tough reforms, like flexibilities in labour laws, may not go well with the popular sentiment and thus, India Inc's expectations on this front should be muted," said the chamber.
However, it observed that an important take away from the current political-economic environment is that the Goods and Services Tax is expected to be further streamlined and rates further rationalised on the lower side.
"The GST had not gone well with the traders, the major political force for the political parties and the issue remained in focus during Gujarat elections. Besides, the SMEs would also get a boost, starting from the Budget proposals. "Their role in creating employment in a shorter span of time is being recognised and the job creation would remain a big concern for the government in the foreground to 2019 general elections," the industry body said.
Going forward, major attention is likely to be given to the rural landscape with several initiatives like support to farmers, rural and agri infrastructure.
"Thus, the Corporate India directly related to the farm economy should stand to gain. The tone would be set in the coming Budget," it said.
Also Watch
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IDBI Bank
|80.60
|+1.75
|+2.22
|HDFC
|1,802.35
|-27.65
|-1.51
|Tata Steel
|599.40
|-12.35
|-2.02
|Reliance
|897.10
|-14.70
|-1.61
|PNB
|100.70
|+2.15
|+2.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Godrej Prop
|752.00
|-1.20
|-0.16
|IDBI Bank
|80.55
|+1.65
|+2.09
|IOC
|185.20
|-6.95
|-3.62
|Jaiprakash Asso
|21.05
|+1.90
|+9.92
|HEG
|3,083.00
|+63.30
|+2.10
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|749.75
|+14.90
|+2.03
|Aurobindo Pharm
|580.25
|+7.95
|+1.39
|Bharti Infratel
|342.30
|+4.40
|+1.30
|UPL
|728.25
|+7.10
|+0.98
|Yes Bank
|314.70
|+2.85
|+0.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|749.65
|+14.60
|+1.99
|Yes Bank
|314.90
|+2.50
|+0.80
|Bharti Airtel
|422.35
|+1.65
|+0.39
|SBI
|254.50
|+0.40
|+0.16
|Wipro
|293.80
|+0.55
|+0.19
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|278.05
|-17.45
|-5.91
|IOC
|184.90
|-7.15
|-3.72
|BPCL
|445.05
|-17.00
|-3.68
|HPCL
|360.05
|-11.50
|-3.10
|Tata Motors
|343.55
|-9.55
|-2.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|343.40
|-9.65
|-2.73
|ONGC
|177.45
|-4.05
|-2.23
|Adani Ports
|374.50
|-7.60
|-1.99
|Tata Motors (D)
|192.15
|-4.15
|-2.11
|Sun Pharma
|506.60
|-10.30
|-1.99
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Healthy Salad Tips That Aren't Boring
- Ek Do Teen: Jacqueline Fernandez Gives an Edgy Makeover to Madhuri Dixit's Mohini in Baaghi 2
- Kartik Aaryan Turns Heads in a Pawan Sachdeva Ensemble at AIFW AW '18; See Pics
- MS Dhoni Will Give You Challenges and Freedom to Evolve: L Balaji
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures