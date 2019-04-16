English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Polycab India Shares Debut on Strong Note; Zoom Nearly 18%
The scrip listed at Rs 633, zooming 17.65 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It later jumped 22.67 per cent to Rs 660.
New Delhi: Shares of wires and cables manufacturer Polycab India Limited made a robust market debut Tuesday, rising nearly 18 per cent against the issue price of Rs 538 per share.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|145.60
|15.51
|Polycab
|652.50
|21.28
|TCS
|2,145.35
|1.52
|Infosys
|722.00
|-0.76
|Reliance
|1,350.80
|0.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|145.55
|15.29
|Bajaj Finance
|3,040.00
|0.58
|Polycab
|652.25
|21.24
|SpiceJet
|126.55
|6.03
|ICICI Lombard
|1,080.00
|0.47
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|403.95
|2.85
|IndusInd Bank
|1,798.75
|2.85
|Titan Company
|1,117.00
|2.46
|Asian Paints
|1,460.00
|1.99
|Hindalco
|216.95
|1.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,798.90
|2.99
|ICICI Bank
|404.05
|2.88
|Asian Paints
|1,458.85
|1.85
|Larsen
|1,381.40
|1.73
|TCS
|2,144.80
|1.65
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|282.25
|-1.89
|Tata Motors
|227.80
|-1.70
|Bharti Airtel
|344.05
|-1.05
|Infosys
|722.00
|-0.76
|Cipla
|563.20
|-0.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|227.95
|-1.34
|Bharti Airtel
|344.10
|-0.96
|Infosys
|722.10
|-0.63
|Power Grid Corp
|197.20
|-0.45
|Coal India
|249.85
|-0.10
