Ponty Chadha's Son Arrested from Delhi Airport in Rs 100cr Fraud Case
Wave Group vice-chairman Manpreet Singh Chadha was arrested while he was trying to escape to Thailand.
Manpreet Singh Chadha. (Image courtesy: Twitter)
New Delhi: Vice-chairman of Wave Group Manpreet Singh Chadha was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with a Rs 100 crore fraud case, a police officer said on Thursday.
Chadha, the son of real estate and liquor baron Ponty Chadha who was killed in a shootout six years ago, was arrested from the Capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport while trying to escape to Thailand, additional commissioner of the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police Suvashish Chaudhary said.
Before his arrest, the airport's security staff and immigration officers were alerted and a Look-Out Circular (LOC) was issued against Chadha.
According to the FIR, the group duped buyers of over Rs 100 crore and made wrongful gains to the company in the name of promising a Hi-Tech township project on NH-24.
