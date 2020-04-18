BUSINESS

Postal Employees to Get Rs 10 Lakh Compensation in Case They Succumb to Covid-19

File photo of a boy undergoing a swab test during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP)

The postal services come under essential services and apart from regular services, the post offices are also delivering food packets, rations and essential medicines, among others, across the country by liasioning with local administration and police.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 8:31 PM IST
All postal employees, including Gramin Dak Sevaks, will get Rs 10 lakh compensation in case they succumb to COVID-19, the government said on Saturday.

"In the context of COVID-19 situation, it has been decided to extend payment of compensation of Rs 10 lakh to all postal employees, including Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), succumbing to the disease while brought on duty. The guidelines will come into effect immediately and continue for the entire period till the crisis of COVID-19 is over," the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

Additionally, it said Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad held a video conference with each state whereby chief post master generals and chief general managers were instructed to keep their postal network geared and active to help the needy throughout the country.

