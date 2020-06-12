Power Demand Slump Narrows to 10.5% in Second Week of June Due to Heat Wave in Several Parts of Country

Soaring mercury levels during the second week of June in many parts of the country has resulted in narrowing of power demand slump to 10.5 per cent, compared with a fall of 19.7 per cent during the previous week.

However, the slump in power demand in June so far has been slightly higher than 8.8 per cent recorded in the previous month.

In the second week of June, the power demand has improved due to intensifying heat wave from June 8 when peak power demand touched 153.13 gigawatts (GW) and further shot up to 163.30 GW on Thursday, as per data from the power ministry.

The peak power demand of 163.30 GW this week is 10.5 per cent less than 182.45 recorded in June last year.

The peak power demand met ranged between 138.28 GW on June 4 and 146.53 GW on June 6. Thus, the peak power demand met for the first week was 146.53 GW, which was 19.7 per cent less than the 182.45 GW recorded in June last year.

Thus, the peak power demand met slump narrowed from 19.7 per cent in first week of June to 10.5 per cent in the second week of this month.

The peak power demand met is the highest energy supply during the day across the country.

The peak power demand met in May stood at 166.42 GW (recorded on May 26), which was 8.82 per cent less than 182.55 GW in the corresponding month a year ago.

Similarly, the peak power demand met in April stood at 132.77 GW, 25 per cent less than 176.81 GW in the year-ago month.

Therefore, the power demand slump narrowed down to 8.8 per cent in May from 25 per cent in April this year.

An industry expert said power demand would rise closer to normal level of the previous year with rising mercury later in June.

The government started easing the lockdown, imposed on March 25, for economic activities from April 20.