English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Power Plants Face Coal Shortage, May Affect Energy Supply
The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) report stated that there are 12 non-pithead power plants which are facing super critical coal stock situation or in other words these have coal stocks for less than four days.
File photo: A labourer works inside a coal yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (Photo: Reuters/Amit Dave/Files)
New Delhi: Power sector seems to be facing coal shortage again as 46 coal-fired power plants reported stocks of less than a week, according to official data.
According to the daily coal stock report of 113 power plants monitored by Central Electricity Authority (CEA), six plants have coal stocks for zero day and eight plants have stocks of just one day to generate electricity as on February 22, 2018.
Industry sources said coal supplies have not improved since the monsoon season last year when some of the coal-fired power plants had faced acute shortage.
Power, coal and railway ministries had taken a series of measures to improve coal supplies to power plants after power prices crossed Rs 11 per unit at energy exchanges in September last.
The CEA report stated that there are 12 non-pithead power plants which are facing super critical coal stock situation or in other words these have coal stocks for less than four days.
Besides there are six such plants that have coal stock of less than seven days. Of these 46 plants with stocks of less than a week, Badarpur, Bhatinda and Panki plants are shut down.
The government in January-end had decided on various steps including the use of dedicated rail transportation and setting up of power projects only within 500 km from coal mines to boost coal supplies to power plants.
It was also decided that all power plants within 20 km from pit-head of coal mine will construct elevated closed belt conveyors within next 2 years.
As per the official estimates on the basis of power consumption growth, the requirement of domestic coal in 2018-19 would be about 615 million tonnes, which means that 288 rakes of coal per day would be required from Coal India Ltd (CIL).
A senior official said that as against a loading plan of 274 rakes, the average supply of rake by CIL was about 259 rakes per day from January 3-22, 2018.
According to the daily coal stock report of 113 power plants monitored by Central Electricity Authority (CEA), six plants have coal stocks for zero day and eight plants have stocks of just one day to generate electricity as on February 22, 2018.
Industry sources said coal supplies have not improved since the monsoon season last year when some of the coal-fired power plants had faced acute shortage.
Power, coal and railway ministries had taken a series of measures to improve coal supplies to power plants after power prices crossed Rs 11 per unit at energy exchanges in September last.
The CEA report stated that there are 12 non-pithead power plants which are facing super critical coal stock situation or in other words these have coal stocks for less than four days.
Besides there are six such plants that have coal stock of less than seven days. Of these 46 plants with stocks of less than a week, Badarpur, Bhatinda and Panki plants are shut down.
The government in January-end had decided on various steps including the use of dedicated rail transportation and setting up of power projects only within 500 km from coal mines to boost coal supplies to power plants.
It was also decided that all power plants within 20 km from pit-head of coal mine will construct elevated closed belt conveyors within next 2 years.
As per the official estimates on the basis of power consumption growth, the requirement of domestic coal in 2018-19 would be about 615 million tonnes, which means that 288 rakes of coal per day would be required from Coal India Ltd (CIL).
A senior official said that as against a loading plan of 274 rakes, the average supply of rake by CIL was about 259 rakes per day from January 3-22, 2018.
Also Watch
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PNB
|98.35
|-13.65
|-12.19
|Reliance
|950.50
|+11.80
|+1.26
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,891.20
|-114.15
|-1.27
|SBI
|267.60
|-6.85
|-2.50
|Yes Bank
|327.15
|+1.00
|+0.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PNB
|98.35
|-13.55
|-12.11
|ICICI Bank
|319.65
|-7.35
|-2.25
|SBI
|267.80
|-6.95
|-2.53
|HEG
|2,788.50
|+206.80
|+8.01
|Tata Steel
|671.85
|-8.40
|-1.23
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,236.00
|+42.20
|+1.92
|Bharti Airtel
|430.50
|+7.35
|+1.74
|NTPC
|165.55
|+2.60
|+1.60
|Hero Motocorp
|3,585.50
|+47.65
|+1.35
|Reliance
|950.50
|+11.80
|+1.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|431.05
|+8.75
|+2.07
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,234.15
|+40.00
|+1.82
|NTPC
|165.50
|+2.50
|+1.53
|Hero Motocorp
|3,587.95
|+47.60
|+1.34
|Reliance
|949.95
|+11.35
|+1.21
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Ambuja Cements
|251.40
|-11.55
|-4.39
|Axis Bank
|538.40
|-13.90
|-2.52
|SBI
|267.60
|-6.85
|-2.50
|Sun Pharma
|544.80
|-11.15
|-2.01
|Coal India
|309.00
|-5.05
|-1.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|537.50
|-14.80
|-2.68
|SBI
|267.80
|-6.95
|-2.53
|ICICI Bank
|319.65
|-7.35
|-2.25
|BHEL
|91.30
|-2.05
|-2.20
|Sun Pharma
|544.90
|-11.25
|-2.02
Live TV
Recommended For You
- UEFA Hit France's Samir Nasri With Six-month Doping Ban
- [In Pics] Nokia 8110 Reloaded: Can it Bring Back The 'Slider Phone' Fashion?
- Pioneer AVH-Z5090BT In-Car Infotainment System Review – Is It Worth Rs 29,990?
- Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look Video at MWC 2018: World’s First FullView Touchscreen Notebook
- Force India to Have New Name Ahead of 2018 Formula 1 Season