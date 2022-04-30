Power Shortage: Coal Production Up in April, But Power Demand at Record High; Top Points

India has been facing a shortage of coal as it continues to witness one of the hottest months of April of all time, with the mercury rising higher up with each day. As several states across the country kept on facing hours-long power cuts, government-backed coal mining giant Coal India Limited reported that coal production rose by 27.2 per cent, while despatch rose by 5.8 per cent in April 2022 compared to same period last year, the ministry of coal has said. It said that sufficient coal is available, amid states reporting a shortage in supply. India’s power demand also touched a four-year high, the power ministry said in a separate statement.

Here are the top things you need to know about the coal crisis and power crisis in India:

- “Coal production by Coal India Ltd (CIL) has increased by 27.2 per cent in April 2022 as compared to same period of last year and coal despatch has increased by 5.8 per cent," the coal ministry has said in a statement. It also informed that despatch of coal also improved by 5.8 per cent year-on-year in April 2022.

- The coal ministry further stated that CIL has a coal stock of 56.7 MT at present. On the other hand, the stock at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is at 4.3 MT, captive coal blocks have about 2.3 MT of stock.

-The coal stock at good shed sidings, washery sidings and port is about 4.7 MT and it is ready to be moved to power plants immediately, the statement said. Besides, around 2 MT of coal stock is also available at the CIL sidings. The Indian Railways is fully geared to move this stock to power generation companies across the country.

- Coal stock at Good Shed sidings, washery sidings and port is about 4.7 MT. It is ready to be moved to power plants immediately, the statement said. For this, railways are raising the availability of rakes, which are fully geared to move stock to power gencos, the ministry added.

- “CIL has offered 5.75 MT coal to the state/central gencos and 5.3 MT of this coal has been agreed to be booked by the gencos," the ministry has further said in its statement.

- Meanwhile, India’s power demand demand met or the highest supply in a day touched the all-time high of 207.11 GW on Friday, April 29, the power ministry said in a statement. “The maximum All India demand met (peak supply) touched 207111 MW at 14:50hrs today, an all time high so far," it said in a tweet on Friday.

- The peak power demand had touched record level of 204.65 GW on Thursday. The peak power shortage on Thursday was 10.77 GW. However, the power demand surpassed the supply as there was a deficit of 8.22 GW on Tuesday, according to the official data.

