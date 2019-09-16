Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Prabhat Dairy Shares Plunge 10% After Board Approves Delisting at a Discounted Price

Prabhat Dairy announced that it intended to acquire about 48 million equity shares, or 49.9% stake in the company, from the shareholders at a floor price of Rs 63.77 apiece, which is 20% lower than the stock’s last closing price.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Prabhat Dairy Shares Plunge 10% After Board Approves Delisting at a Discounted Price
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

Prabhat Dairy Ltd shares plunged as much as 10% in early trade on Monday, i.e. 16 September, after the company’s board approved delisting of shares at a lower-than-expected price.

Prabhat Dairy announced that it intended to acquire about 48 million equity shares, or 49.9% stake in the company, from the shareholders at a floor price of Rs 63.77 apiece, which is 20% lower than the stock’s last closing price.

At 10:58 am, shares of Prabhat Dairy were trading at Rs 76.15, down 4.1%, after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 71.40. The stock had closed Friday’s session at Rs 79.40. Notably, the stock has risen over 23% in the last one month in anticipation of delisting announcement.

Prabhat Dairy, in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges, said: “The acquirers expressed their intention to acquire 4,87,40,547 fully paid-up equity shares of the company representing 49.9% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company that are presently held by the public shareholders of the company and consequently voluntarily delist the equity shares of the company from the stock exchanges.“

The company added that it has recently completed the sale of its dairy business undertaking by way of slump sale along with the sale of its 100% shareholding in Sunfresh Agro Industries (step-down subsidiary of company) pursuant to a share purchase agreement to the Tirumala Milk Products, a wholly-owned subsidiary of French dairy multinational Groupe Lactaiis.

Prabhat Dairy now no longer operates in the core business, which contributed majorly to the revenues and profits.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,069.92 -315.07 ( -0.84%)

NIFTY 50

10,982.65 -93.25 ( -0.84%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,207.60 -1.47
BPCL 380.45 -6.88
Maruti Suzuki 6,385.00 -1.01
Yes Bank 67.30 -1.82
HDFC 2,042.00 -2.01
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,478.60 -0.33
HDFC Bank 2,244.00 -0.54
Biocon 230.70 -0.80
HDFC 2,042.00 -2.09
Graphite India 367.90 18.03
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,141.10 1.58
Tech Mahindra 717.00 1.06
ONGC 130.25 1.09
Nestle 12,805.00 0.91
Britannia 2,697.05 0.84
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 130.20 1.09
HUL 1,815.00 0.57
Sun Pharma 425.00 0.41
Coal India 198.60 0.15
HCL Tech 1,070.25 0.10
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 380.50 -6.87
M&M 537.00 -2.59
SBI 284.65 -2.42
UPL 565.05 -2.27
Tata Steel 359.60 -2.11
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 537.00 -2.56
SBI 284.70 -2.40
HDFC 2,041.55 -2.11
Tata Steel 359.60 -2.08
Yes Bank 67.25 -1.97
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram