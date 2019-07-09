Practising Company Secretaries to Issue Unique Identification Number For Attested Documents

New Delhi: Practising company secretaries will soon be issuing a unique identification number for every document attested by them.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Tuesday said the move is aimed at strengthening the framework of good governance.

The Unique Document Identification Number (UDIN) would be mandatory for every document except an electronic form, signed or certified by a practising company secretary from October 1.

Apart from preventing counterfeiting of various attestations or certifications, the move would enable stakeholders to verify genuineness of documents signed or certified by practising company secretaries, the ICSI said in a release.

ICSI President Ranjeet Pandey said that under the mechanism, an alpha-numeric number shall be generated for the identification of every document attested by practising company secretaries.