English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Pratt & Whitney-powered Grounded A320 Neo Jets Will Return to Service by April'
During a recent UTC investors' call, Pratt & Whitney (P&W) President Robert F. Leduc said that the grounded aircraft belonging to IndiGo and GoAir over engine related safety concerns will be back in operation by April-end.
In this file photo, an Airbus A320neo (New Engine Option) takes off during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, southwestern France. (Photo: Reuters/Regis Duvignau)
New Delhi: Pratt & Whitney (P&W) President Robert F. Leduc has said that the grounded aircraft belonging to IndiGo and GoAir over engine related safety concerns will be back in operation by April-end.
"You may have seen that the Indian authorities took a decision to ground the fleet in India that have engines of this that had the design escape. We're disappointed with that decision, but I can tell you that by the end of April, that fleet will be back up in the air flying in India," Leduc said during a recent UTC investors' call.
"So I think the three key points that you should take away is we're back in production, we're going to retrofit and rework the 55 engines that we shipped previously back to Airbus. We will make our full year production commitment to Airbus.
"We have a commitment to them, there's still a certain amount of engines to support their aircraft delivery profile. We will make those deliveries. Admittedly, the timing is a little bit skewed because of the first quarter and having to rework engines, but we will catch that up primarily by the end of the third quarter. the fleet will be completely back in the sky by the end of April," he added.
Leduc's comments comes days after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on March 12 asked IndiGo and GoAir to ground 11 A320neo aircraft fitted with PW1100 engines.
Of the 11, eight are operated by IndiGo while GoAir operates three, the DGCA said in a statement.
After DGCA's direction, all the A320neo aircraft with PW1100 engines beyond serial number 450 have been taken off operations in India.
Previously, the DGCA had ordered grounding of three aircraft in IndiGo's A320neo fleet after the European Aviation Safety Agency issued an emergency airworthiness directive regarding similar A320neos on February 9.
Also Watch
"You may have seen that the Indian authorities took a decision to ground the fleet in India that have engines of this that had the design escape. We're disappointed with that decision, but I can tell you that by the end of April, that fleet will be back up in the air flying in India," Leduc said during a recent UTC investors' call.
"So I think the three key points that you should take away is we're back in production, we're going to retrofit and rework the 55 engines that we shipped previously back to Airbus. We will make our full year production commitment to Airbus.
"We have a commitment to them, there's still a certain amount of engines to support their aircraft delivery profile. We will make those deliveries. Admittedly, the timing is a little bit skewed because of the first quarter and having to rework engines, but we will catch that up primarily by the end of the third quarter. the fleet will be completely back in the sky by the end of April," he added.
Leduc's comments comes days after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on March 12 asked IndiGo and GoAir to ground 11 A320neo aircraft fitted with PW1100 engines.
Of the 11, eight are operated by IndiGo while GoAir operates three, the DGCA said in a statement.
After DGCA's direction, all the A320neo aircraft with PW1100 engines beyond serial number 450 have been taken off operations in India.
Previously, the DGCA had ordered grounding of three aircraft in IndiGo's A320neo fleet after the European Aviation Safety Agency issued an emergency airworthiness directive regarding similar A320neos on February 9.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,791.40
|-38.60
|-2.11
|Reliance
|900.05
|-11.75
|-1.29
|Infosys
|1,171.90
|-10.60
|-0.90
|TCS
|2,825.70
|-44.00
|-1.53
|ICICI Bank
|298.10
|-3.35
|-1.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HEG
|3,144.65
|+124.95
|+4.14
|Maithan Alloys
|876.15
|+21.60
|+2.53
|Guj Heavy Chem
|277.15
|+7.75
|+2.88
|Larsen
|1,267.60
|-27.45
|-2.12
|Godrej Prop
|746.45
|-6.75
|-0.90
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|967.60
|+8.45
|+0.88
|M&M
|740.75
|+5.90
|+0.80
|Wipro
|295.75
|+2.35
|+0.80
|Tech Mahindra
|634.70
|+2.85
|+0.45
|Yes Bank
|312.90
|+1.05
|+0.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|741.55
|+6.50
|+0.88
|Wipro
|295.75
|+2.50
|+0.85
|Yes Bank
|312.90
|+0.50
|+0.16
|HUL
|1,299.10
|+1.70
|+0.13
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|278.20
|-17.30
|-5.85
|UltraTechCement
|4,026.30
|-163.10
|-3.89
|IOC
|184.75
|-7.30
|-3.80
|Tata Motors
|339.75
|-13.35
|-3.78
|Asian Paints
|1,122.75
|-38.05
|-3.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|340.10
|-12.95
|-3.67
|Tata Motors (D)
|190.00
|-6.30
|-3.21
|Asian Paints
|1,125.45
|-35.50
|-3.06
|Adani Ports
|371.05
|-11.05
|-2.89
|Hero Motocorp
|3,546.05
|-97.15
|-2.67
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Ireland vs Scotland
- Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Outrage Over 60 Year Copyright Law
- Chennaiyin FC Won ISL Fairly, Disappointed With Gurpreet's Comments: John Gregory
- Kangana Ranaut Talks About Nationalism, Nepotism & 'Psycho Love'
- 'October' Theme Song Released On Public Demand