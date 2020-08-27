BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Premas Biotech's Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Positive Results in Animal Studies

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10. Reuters

The company is in talks with the Indian regulatory authorities concerned to plan and initiate next steps towards conducting human trials, Premas Biotech said in a statement.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 27, 2020, 8:25 PM IST
Share this:

Premas Biotech on Thursday said its vaccine candidate for COVID-19 treatment has shown positive results, inducing a neutralising immune response in animal studies. The company is in talks with the Indian regulatory authorities concerned to plan and initiate next steps towards conducting human trials, Premas Biotech said in a statement.

"We are happy to report that the vaccine candidate study in mice has gone on well, and the results are positive and encouraging. We have engaged with the regulatory authorities in India and are working towards the next steps under their guidance," Premas Biotech Co-Founder and MD Prabuddha Kundu said.

Next Story
Loading