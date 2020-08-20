Premier Oil extends debt facilities, posts half-year loss

BUSINESS

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 20, 2020, 12:17 PM IST
Premier Oil said on Thursday it has agreed to terms for a long-term refinancing of its debt facilities, including $300 million of new equity and an extension to its credit maturities, after posting a first-half loss on weak crude prices.

The British company said $2.9 billion of gross committed debt facilities would be refinanced with non-amortising facilities, extending the maturities from May 2021 to March 2025.

The North Sea-focused oil firm posted a loss after tax of $671.5 million in the first half compared to a profit of $120.6 million a year earlier, due to an unprecedented fall in crude demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • First Published: August 20, 2020, 12:17 PM IST
