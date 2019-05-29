Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Prestige Estate Projects Shares Hit 52-week High After Strong Q4 Numbers

Prestige Estates Projects posted 30% year-on-year growth in its net profit at Rs 139.1 crore for the March quarter.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 29, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Prestige Estate Projects Shares Hit 52-week High After Strong Q4 Numbers
Revenue during the quarter grew 7% to Rs 1,979.3 crore.
Loading...
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd stock rose 1.8% to hit a 52-week high of Rs 290.65 on Wednesday after the company posted strong set of numbers for the fourth quarter (Q4). Prestige Estates Projects posted 30% year-on-year growth in its net profit at Rs 139.1 crore for the March quarter. Revenue during the quarter grew 7% to Rs 1,979.3 crore.

At operating level, the real estate company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 31% to Rs 487.9 crore in the March quarter, as margins expanded 448 basis points compared with a year ago.

After the Q4 earnings, global brokerage houses retained their bullish stance on the stock, while raising targets for the stock price.

Morgan Stanley maintained its ‘overweight’ call on the stock and raised its price target to Rs 347 from Rs 320. It said Prestige is a strong real estate brand in South India with steady growth visibility. Prestige Estates is evolving into a quality rental play and its exit rentals should rise to Rs 960 crore by FY20, added Morgan Stanley.

CLSA also had a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 345 per share. It said Prestige's March quarter was strong both operationally and financially as pre-sales surged to an 18 quarter high and profits more than doubled when compared with the previous quarter. It added that the company’s pre-sales could rise 30% and lease income could grow 20% in FY20 if the upper end of the management guidance gets hit

The Prestige Estate Projects stock has been one of the biggest gainers among midcap stocks in the last three months, rising nearly 40%. At 3pm, the stock was trading at Rs 291.15, up 2%, on BSE.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,502.05 -247.68 ( -0.62%)

NIFTY 50

11,861.10 -67.65 ( -0.57%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 423.80 2.68
SBI 348.65 -3.17
ICICI Bank 423.30 -2.53
Reliance 1,313.05 -0.81
Infosys 727.80 -0.04
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 422.85 2.41
PC Jeweller 83.80 -12.53
SpiceJet 140.05 -5.88
Reliance 1,313.25 -0.96
Yes Bank 151.70 -0.59
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 423.80 2.68
Bharti Infratel 275.70 2.49
TCS 2,107.55 1.63
GAIL 353.75 1.43
HCL Tech 1,085.00 1.28
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 422.85 2.41
TCS 2,112.00 1.78
HCL Tech 1,085.00 1.17
Power Grid Corp 190.30 0.48
HUL 1,778.35 0.27
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 280.55 -4.23
SBI 348.65 -3.17
Tata Steel 493.30 -2.71
ICICI Bank 423.30 -2.53
Zee Entertain 372.55 -2.42
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 348.55 -3.29
Tata Steel 493.30 -2.76
ICICI Bank 422.90 -2.67
Tata Motors 176.30 -2.46
Maruti Suzuki 6,887.05 -2.33
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram