Price of Gold & Silver Hikes Marginally; Check Prices Here

Gold and Silver prices on Tuesday, April 13, increased marginally in the country. For one gram of 22-carat gold people will have to pay Rs 4 more as the rate stood at Rs 4,475 compared to Rs 4,471 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold hiked by Rs 40 to stand at Rs 44,750 from the earlier rate of Rs 44,710 on the previous day. According to Good Returns, the price of 24-carat yellow metal too surged by Rs 40 similar to that of 22-carat of the metal as the cost of 10 grams stood at Rs 45,750 compared to Rs 45,710 on the earlier day.

Here is what one will have to pay to purchase the metal in various cities today:

Delhi: For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital one needs Rs 45,700. While for 24-carat gold of the same quantity the price is Rs 49,860 which is around Rs 4,000 more.

Chennai: The buyer of the yellow metal will have to pay Rs 43,800 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai while for 24-carat gold of the same quantity the rate is Rs 47,780.

Kolkata: The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata stood at Rs 45,850 while for 24-carat the price is Rs 48,550 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Mumbai the cost is Rs 44,750, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold it is Rs 1,000 more at 45,750.

The gold prices in the international market increased by 0.12 percent to stand at USD 1,734.80 per ounce on Tuesday. Also, in the last 30 days, the performance of the yellow metal has jumped 0.40 percent which is equivalent to USD 6.90.Silver rates on Tuesday surged to Rs 672 for 10 grams from the earlier cost of Rs 669 as the rate of the metal has increased marginally by Rs 3.In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata the cost of the silver stood at Rs 67,200.00 for one kilogram. While in Hyderabad the price is Rs 71,900 for the same quantity.

