Price of Non-subsidised Cooking Gas Reduced by Rs 62.50 Per Cylinder from Thursday
Non-subsidised or market priced LPG, which consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates, will now cost Rs 574.50 with effect from midnight on Thursday, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said in a statement.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Non-subsidised cooking gas (liquified petroleum gas) price on Wednesday was cut by Rs 62.50 per cylinder on softening international rates.
"It may be noted that the price of non-subsidised LPG was reduced by Rs 100.50/cylinder earlier in July 2019 also. Considering this, the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder has come down by Rs 163.00/cylinder cumulatively in two months," it said.
