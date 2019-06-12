English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Price Waterhouse and Co. Quits as Auditors of Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance
Shares of Reliance Capital fell as much as 6.7% in early trade on Wednesday, while those of Reliance Home Finance plunged nearly 10% after the announcement.
Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital, in a notice to stock exchanges, informed that Price Waterhouse and Co. Chartered Accountants LLP (PwC) have resigned as one of the statutory auditors of Reliance Capital and Reliance Home Finance with effect from 11 June 2019.
Reliance Capital said PwC has ceased to be the statutory auditor citing ‘certain observations’ during its ongoing assessment of FY18-19 which, if not resolved, could be significant to the financial statements.
Shares of Reliance Capital fell as much as 6.7% in early trade on Wednesday, while those of Reliance Home Finance plunged nearly 10% after the announcement.
The Board of Directors has noted and accepted the resignation. “The other duly appointed auditor, Pathak H.D. and Associates, whose term is valid until conclusion of the AGM for the year ended 31 March 2021 has confirmed that it will continue as the sole statutory auditor,” Reliance Capital said in a press note released after markets hours to the exchanges on Tuesday.
PwC stated that Reliance Capital disputed the observations highlighted by the firm and did not convene an audit committee meeting within the expected time. Moreover, Reliance Capital also stated that it might initiate appropriate legal proceedings against the firm, added PwC.
“These actions by the company (Reliance Capital) have prevented it from performing its duties as statutory auditors and exercising independent judgment in making a report to the members of the company, and impaired its independence, and hence, it is no longer in a position to complete the audit and instead feels compelled to withdraw from the audit engagement and resign,” said PwC.
Reliance Capital and Reliance Home Finance have, however, denied the reasons stated by the auditor and claimed they provided all the details.
“The company has duly responded to the various queries and letters of PWC and has also duly and validly convened a meeting of the Audit Committee on 12 June 2019, to further “The company expected PWC to have participated in the meeting of the Audit Committee and not resigned on the eve thereof. The company has also duly furnished all requisite and satisfactory details as
required by PWC, especially including certification and confirmations of the transactions in question on multiple occasions by PWC themselves,” added Reliance Capital.
On the matter of threats of legal proceedings, Reliance Capital responded by saying: “As regards legal proceedings, the company had clearly stated that the same would be initiated only if so legally advised, that too if required to protect the interests of all stakeholders, and it is hard to see how PWC has taken exception to this approach.”
Reliance Capital said PwC has ceased to be the statutory auditor citing ‘certain observations’ during its ongoing assessment of FY18-19 which, if not resolved, could be significant to the financial statements.
Shares of Reliance Capital fell as much as 6.7% in early trade on Wednesday, while those of Reliance Home Finance plunged nearly 10% after the announcement.
The Board of Directors has noted and accepted the resignation. “The other duly appointed auditor, Pathak H.D. and Associates, whose term is valid until conclusion of the AGM for the year ended 31 March 2021 has confirmed that it will continue as the sole statutory auditor,” Reliance Capital said in a press note released after markets hours to the exchanges on Tuesday.
PwC stated that Reliance Capital disputed the observations highlighted by the firm and did not convene an audit committee meeting within the expected time. Moreover, Reliance Capital also stated that it might initiate appropriate legal proceedings against the firm, added PwC.
“These actions by the company (Reliance Capital) have prevented it from performing its duties as statutory auditors and exercising independent judgment in making a report to the members of the company, and impaired its independence, and hence, it is no longer in a position to complete the audit and instead feels compelled to withdraw from the audit engagement and resign,” said PwC.
Reliance Capital and Reliance Home Finance have, however, denied the reasons stated by the auditor and claimed they provided all the details.
“The company has duly responded to the various queries and letters of PWC and has also duly and validly convened a meeting of the Audit Committee on 12 June 2019, to further “The company expected PWC to have participated in the meeting of the Audit Committee and not resigned on the eve thereof. The company has also duly furnished all requisite and satisfactory details as
required by PWC, especially including certification and confirmations of the transactions in question on multiple occasions by PWC themselves,” added Reliance Capital.
On the matter of threats of legal proceedings, Reliance Capital responded by saying: “As regards legal proceedings, the company had clearly stated that the same would be initiated only if so legally advised, that too if required to protect the interests of all stakeholders, and it is hard to see how PWC has taken exception to this approach.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|627.55
|-6.97
|Yes Bank
|135.35
|-3.01
|Tata Steel
|503.95
|2.32
|Just Dial
|763.65
|2.90
|Reliance
|1,332.50
|0.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|627.90
|-6.93
|Yes Bank
|135.30
|-2.87
|KT
|97.40
|0.05
|Tata Steel
|504.00
|2.27
|Dewan Housing
|94.00
|4.50
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|503.95
|2.32
|Vedanta
|172.25
|1.71
|Sun Pharma
|396.00
|1.55
|GAIL
|311.20
|1.68
|ONGC
|171.00
|1.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|504.00
|2.27
|Sun Pharma
|396.00
|1.59
|Vedanta
|172.30
|1.80
|ONGC
|170.75
|1.04
|IndusInd Bank
|1,592.40
|0.32
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|627.55
|-6.97
|Yes Bank
|135.35
|-3.01
|Bharti Infratel
|277.00
|-2.17
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,479.70
|-1.86
|Hero Motocorp
|2,725.95
|-1.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|135.30
|-2.87
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,479.90
|-1.83
|Bajaj Auto
|2,938.10
|-1.75
|Hero Motocorp
|2,729.35
|-1.68
|Bajaj Finance
|3,493.00
|-1.54
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0 Goes Live Today, Here are the Complete Patch Notes
- Meet the 2016 Surgical Strike Hero, Ex-Army Officer who now Pursues his Motorcycle Passion
- OnePlus 7 Review: Maintaining the “Affordable Flagship” Legacy
- Here's What one of the Garages of Dubai's Richest Kid Looks Like - Watch Video
- PUBG Mobile: Update 0.13.0 With Team Deathmatch Arriving on June 12
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results