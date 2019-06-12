Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Price Waterhouse and Co. Quits as Auditors of Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance

Shares of Reliance Capital fell as much as 6.7% in early trade on Wednesday, while those of Reliance Home Finance plunged nearly 10% after the announcement.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 12, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Price Waterhouse and Co. Quits as Auditors of Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance
Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital, in a notice to stock exchanges, informed that Price Waterhouse and Co. Chartered Accountants LLP (PwC) have resigned as one of the statutory auditors of Reliance Capital and Reliance Home Finance with effect from 11 June 2019.

Reliance Capital said PwC has ceased to be the statutory auditor citing ‘certain observations’ during its ongoing assessment of FY18-19 which, if not resolved, could be significant to the financial statements.

Shares of Reliance Capital fell as much as 6.7% in early trade on Wednesday, while those of Reliance Home Finance plunged nearly 10% after the announcement.

The Board of Directors has noted and accepted the resignation. “The other duly appointed auditor, Pathak H.D. and Associates, whose term is valid until conclusion of the AGM for the year ended 31 March 2021 has confirmed that it will continue as the sole statutory auditor,” Reliance Capital said in a press note released after markets hours to the exchanges on Tuesday.

PwC stated that Reliance Capital disputed the observations highlighted by the firm and did not convene an audit committee meeting within the expected time. Moreover, Reliance Capital also stated that it might initiate appropriate legal proceedings against the firm, added PwC.

“These actions by the company (Reliance Capital) have prevented it from performing its duties as statutory auditors and exercising independent judgment in making a report to the members of the company, and impaired its independence, and hence, it is no longer in a position to complete the audit and instead feels compelled to withdraw from the audit engagement and resign,” said PwC.

Reliance Capital and Reliance Home Finance have, however, denied the reasons stated by the auditor and claimed they provided all the details.

“The company has duly responded to the various queries and letters of PWC and has also duly and validly convened a meeting of the Audit Committee on 12 June 2019, to further “The company expected PWC to have participated in the meeting of the Audit Committee and not resigned on the eve thereof. The company has also duly furnished all requisite and satisfactory details as
required by PWC, especially including certification and confirmations of the transactions in question on multiple occasions by PWC themselves,” added Reliance Capital.

On the matter of threats of legal proceedings, Reliance Capital responded by saying: “As regards legal proceedings, the company had clearly stated that the same would be initiated only if so legally advised, that too if required to protect the interests of all stakeholders, and it is hard to see how PWC has taken exception to this approach.”
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,678.69 -271.77 ( -0.68%)

NIFTY 50

11,884.55 -81.05 ( -0.68%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 627.55 -6.97
Yes Bank 135.35 -3.01
Tata Steel 503.95 2.32
Just Dial 763.65 2.90
Reliance 1,332.50 0.25
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 627.90 -6.93
Yes Bank 135.30 -2.87
KT 97.40 0.05
Tata Steel 504.00 2.27
Dewan Housing 94.00 4.50
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 503.95 2.32
Vedanta 172.25 1.71
Sun Pharma 396.00 1.55
GAIL 311.20 1.68
ONGC 171.00 1.03
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 504.00 2.27
Sun Pharma 396.00 1.59
Vedanta 172.30 1.80
ONGC 170.75 1.04
IndusInd Bank 1,592.40 0.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 627.55 -6.97
Yes Bank 135.35 -3.01
Bharti Infratel 277.00 -2.17
Kotak Mahindra 1,479.70 -1.86
Hero Motocorp 2,725.95 -1.81
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 135.30 -2.87
Kotak Mahindra 1,479.90 -1.83
Bajaj Auto 2,938.10 -1.75
Hero Motocorp 2,729.35 -1.68
Bajaj Finance 3,493.00 -1.54
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram