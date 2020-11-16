Prices of Gold and Silver Slightly up Today; Read the Rate in Your City Here

The price of both the qualities of gold has increased by Rs 10 today. 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 49,960 and the same quantity of 24-carat gold can be purchased for Rs 50,960 on November 16.

Collected from the reputed jewellers of the country, the gold prices indicate the national trend. As per Good Returns, the prices of both 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold in Delhi has increased by Rs 10 today.

If 10 grams of 22-carat gold is purchased in Delhi, then Rs 49,760 has to be paid. The price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold is high and stands at Rs 54,280.

In Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold has increased by Rs 10 and is priced at Rs 47,840 for 10 grams. However, there is a dip of Rs 100 in the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold. It is now priced at Rs 52,050.

Following the national trend, there is an increase of Rs 10 in the gold prices in the city of Kolkata as well. One has to spend Rs 49,070 for purchasing 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 54,410 for buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold.

In the last 10 days, the most significant change in the price of gold happened on November 10. There was a decline of Rs 1,510 in the price of 10 grams of both the qualities of the yellow metal.

Internationally, the price of gold has increased by USD 7 and stands at USD 1,896.20 today for one ounce. The historical performance of gold in the last 30 days has declined by 0.25 percent which means a decrease of USD 4.80.

Meanwhile, silver price has increased by Rs 3 for 10 grams of the metal. It is now priced at Rs 636 in the country. In major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru etc., the metal can be bought at Rs 63,600 for one kilogram. However, in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai, the price of one kilogram of silver is Rs 67,300.