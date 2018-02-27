GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Seeks Foreign Investments, Says India One of the Most Open Economies

Speaking at the India-Korea Business Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government has worked towards creating a stable business environment and removed arbitrariness in decision-making.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2018, 12:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Seeks Foreign Investments, Says India One of the Most Open Economies
File image of Narendra Modi. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Pitching for foreign investments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India is one of the most open economies in the world and is ready to do business with the world.

Speaking at the India-Korea Business Summit, he said his government has worked towards creating a stable business environment and removed arbitrariness in decision-making.

"We seek positivity in day-to-day transactions. We are widening areas of trust rather than digging into doubts. This represents a complete change of the government's mindset," he said.

India, he said, is already the third-largest economy in terms of purchasing power. "Very soon, we will become the world's fifth-largest economy by nominal GDP. We are also the fastest-growing major economy in the world today," he said.

"We are also a country with the one of the largest start-up eco-system," he added.

Stating that the government is on a de-regulation and de-licensing drive, Modi said validity period of industrial licences has been increased from three years to fifteen years and more.

"If you see around the globe, there are very few countries where you have three important factors of the economy together. They are democracy, demography, and demand. In India, we have all the three together," he said.

To the Korean businessmen, he said India is now ready for business and promised to do whatever is required to "promote and protect" their investment.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,346.39 -99.36 ( -0.29%)

Nifty 50

10,554.30 -28.30 ( -0.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PNB 98.35 -13.65 -12.19
Reliance 950.50 +11.80 +1.26
Maruti Suzuki 8,891.20 -114.15 -1.27
SBI 267.60 -6.85 -2.50
Yes Bank 327.15 +1.00 +0.31
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PNB 98.35 -13.55 -12.11
ICICI Bank 319.65 -7.35 -2.25
SBI 267.80 -6.95 -2.53
HEG 2,788.50 +206.80 +8.01
Tata Steel 671.85 -8.40 -1.23
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,236.00 +42.20 +1.92
Bharti Airtel 430.50 +7.35 +1.74
NTPC 165.55 +2.60 +1.60
Hero Motocorp 3,585.50 +47.65 +1.35
Reliance 950.50 +11.80 +1.26
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 431.05 +8.75 +2.07
Dr Reddys Labs 2,234.15 +40.00 +1.82
NTPC 165.50 +2.50 +1.53
Hero Motocorp 3,587.95 +47.60 +1.34
Reliance 949.95 +11.35 +1.21
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Ambuja Cements 251.40 -11.55 -4.39
Axis Bank 538.40 -13.90 -2.52
SBI 267.60 -6.85 -2.50
Sun Pharma 544.80 -11.15 -2.01
Coal India 309.00 -5.05 -1.61
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 537.50 -14.80 -2.68
SBI 267.80 -6.95 -2.53
ICICI Bank 319.65 -7.35 -2.25
BHEL 91.30 -2.05 -2.20
Sun Pharma 544.90 -11.25 -2.02
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES