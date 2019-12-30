Prince Pipes, Bharti Airtel, Punjab and Sind Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian benchmark stock indices were trading with a strong momentum on Monday as market breadth remained positive. At 10:57 am, the Sensex rose 98.08 points, or 0.24%, to 41,673.22, while the Nifty 50 index gained 25.85 points, or 0.21%, to 12,271.65. Prince Pipes and Fittings, Bharti Airtel, Punjab and Sind Bank, RITES and Snowman Logistics were among the key stocks in news today.

Read on to know more:

Prince Pipes: Prince Pipes and Fittings made a weak debut on exchanges today and was trading at a discounted price of Rs 176.95 against the issue price of Rs 178.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares jumped 2.1% after the company raised the minimum monthly recharge for prepaid users to Rs 45 with effect from Sunday.

Punjab and Sind Bank: Punjab and Sind Bank Ltd shares dropped 6.6% after CARE revised rating outlook to negative from stable.

Snowman Logistics: Snowman Logistics Ltd shares spiked 7% after Adani Logistics acquired entire 40.25% stake in the company from Gateway Distriparks.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares inched up 1.2% after the company bagged an order to supply 500 units of its electric Tigor sedans from a Delhi-based mobility service provider Prakriti E-Mobility Pvt Ltd.

Piramal Enterprises: Piramal Enterprises Ltd shares fell 2% after the board approved raising Rs 2,750 crore via issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

RITES: RITES Ltd shares gained 3% after the company declared interim dividend of 60% amounting to Rs 26 per share.

Navneet Education: Navneet Education Ltd shares rose 2% after CRISIL assigned CRISIL A1 + rating to the commercial paper of Rs 300 crore.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shares were up 1.5% on reports that the company got the US FDA nod for anti-bacterial Tobramycin Solution.

