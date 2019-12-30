Prince Pipes, Bharti Airtel, Punjab and Sind Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Prince Pipes and Fittings made a weak debut on exchanges today and was trading at a discounted price of Rs 176.95 against the issue price of Rs 178.
Image for Representation.
Indian benchmark stock indices were trading with a strong momentum on Monday as market breadth remained positive. At 10:57 am, the Sensex rose 98.08 points, or 0.24%, to 41,673.22, while the Nifty 50 index gained 25.85 points, or 0.21%, to 12,271.65. Prince Pipes and Fittings, Bharti Airtel, Punjab and Sind Bank, RITES and Snowman Logistics were among the key stocks in news today.
Read on to know more:
Prince Pipes: Prince Pipes and Fittings made a weak debut on exchanges today and was trading at a discounted price of Rs 176.95 against the issue price of Rs 178.
Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares jumped 2.1% after the company raised the minimum monthly recharge for prepaid users to Rs 45 with effect from Sunday.
Punjab and Sind Bank: Punjab and Sind Bank Ltd shares dropped 6.6% after CARE revised rating outlook to negative from stable.
Snowman Logistics: Snowman Logistics Ltd shares spiked 7% after Adani Logistics acquired entire 40.25% stake in the company from Gateway Distriparks.
Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares inched up 1.2% after the company bagged an order to supply 500 units of its electric Tigor sedans from a Delhi-based mobility service provider Prakriti E-Mobility Pvt Ltd.
Piramal Enterprises: Piramal Enterprises Ltd shares fell 2% after the board approved raising Rs 2,750 crore via issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
RITES: RITES Ltd shares gained 3% after the company declared interim dividend of 60% amounting to Rs 26 per share.
Navneet Education: Navneet Education Ltd shares rose 2% after CRISIL assigned CRISIL A1 + rating to the commercial paper of Rs 300 crore.
Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shares were up 1.5% on reports that the company got the US FDA nod for anti-bacterial Tobramycin Solution.
-
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Prince Pipes
|175.40
|-1.46
|SpiceJet
|111.65
|7.67
|Yes Bank
|47.65
|-0.73
|Reliance
|1,537.00
|-0.33
|Indiabulls Hsg
|303.30
|0.88
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,545.45
|1.42
|Bharti Airtel
|461.40
|1.34
|Sun Pharma
|431.25
|1.29
|Tata Motors
|178.15
|1.16
|ITC
|239.50
|1.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|334.65
|-0.77
|Titan Company
|1,184.70
|-0.54
|Tata Steel
|467.40
|-0.50
|HUL
|1,941.65
|-0.43
|HDFC
|2,434.25
|-0.42
