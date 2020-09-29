Prior Registration Must for Farmers Bringing Produce from Outside for Procurement, Says Haryana Govt Official

Prior registration on a Haryana government portal is a must for farmers from outside the state bringing their produce for procurement in government-run 'mandis', a senior state government official said on Tuesday. In the wake of reports that some farmers from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh were not allowed to sell their paddy crop at government-run 'mandis' in Karnal district a few days ago, the official said there is no bar, but they will have to register themselves on a portal and then wait for a message before they are called.

Notably, the farmers have to register on"Meri Fasal Mera Byora" portal uploading their details and then every registered farmer receives an SMS when they have to bring their produce. The official, however, said that registration is mandatory for farmers looking to sell non-basmati varieties of rice.

"This time, we have decided that from October 5 onwards the outside farmers can also register and then we will also give them a schedule and call them," Additional Chief Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, P K Das told.