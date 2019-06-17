Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Private Equity Investors Seeking Details of Yes Bank’s Stressed Loans: Report

The report said that the buyout firms are looking to invest between $500 million and $750 million in Yes Bank, depending on the final valuation.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 17, 2019, 3:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Private Equity Investors Seeking Details of Yes Bank’s Stressed Loans: Report
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

Yes Bank’s fundraising plans may see some delay as private equity (PE) investors Blackstone Group, Apax Partners and Warburg Pincus are seeking more details of the bank’s exposure to stressed loan accounts before committing to an equity infusion, according to a report by Livemint.

“The PE investors have raised concerns about some stressed accounts, which they fear can create a bigger-than-expected hole in the bank’s balance sheet unless resolved suitably,” the report quoted a person directly aware of the negotiations as saying. “For some of these accounts, the bank has begun provisioning, but a final outcome is still awaited in many of these cases.”

The report said that the buyout firms are looking to invest between $500 million and $750 million in Yes Bank, depending on the final valuation.

The equity infusion is expected to help Yes Bank improve its ability to absorb future losses at a time when the bank’s CEO Ravneet Gill is effecting a cleanup of its balance sheet, resulting in the lender reporting its first quarterly loss of Rs 1,506 crore in the March quarter, said the report. Yes Bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 3.22% during the March quarter against 2.11% in the preceding quarter.

According to the report, Yes Bank has an exposure of over Rs 2,600 crore to various special purpose vehicles of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), which is being investigated for fraud.

“The prevailing uncertainty could delay the bank’s fundraising plans from PE investors and could potentially rule out any hopes of a premium over the current market price,” the report quoted another person as saying.

At 11:33am, shares of Yes Bank were trading at Rs 115.40 apiece, up 0.3%, on BSE. Foreign brokerage firm UBS had cut its target on the stock price last week to Rs 90, down 47% from its earlier forecast of Rs 170.

Notably, UBS had raised FY20 credit cost estimate for Yes Bank to 250 basis points from 200 basis points earlier, higher than the management guidance of 125 bps.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,960.79 -491.28 ( -1.25%)

NIFTY 50

11,672.15 -151.15 ( -1.28%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Shriram Trans 1,017.95 -6.18
IndusInd Bank 1,399.65 -1.90
Yes Bank 116.15 0.96
Reliance 1,282.30 -2.68
Indiabulls Hsg 654.70 -2.61
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Apollo Tyres 200.00 7.87
Reliance 1,281.50 -2.69
Yes Bank 116.20 0.74
Indiabulls Hsg 655.25 -2.51
Shriram Trans 1,015.00 -6.15
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 116.65 1.39
Zee Entertain 338.10 0.48
Wipro 299.15 0.12
Coal India 255.30 0.06
Infosys 740.55 0.01
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 116.20 0.74
Coal India 256.00 0.41
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 473.10 -5.72
JSW Steel 260.20 -4.07
Tata Motors 158.75 -3.32
Vedanta 164.05 -3.24
Axis Bank 777.70 -2.93
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 473.05 -5.66
Vedanta 164.40 -3.07
Tata Motors 158.85 -3.20
Reliance 1,281.50 -2.69
ONGC 164.65 -2.52
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram