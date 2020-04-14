BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Private Lenders May Lose Deposits to PSBs Due to Yes Bank Bailout: Report

Representative image.

Representative image.

The research report comes at a time when many private sector lenders have reported a contraction of deposits in the March quarter when the Yes Bank crisis happened.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 1:27 PM IST
Share this:

Mumbai: The Yes Bank rescue has undermined confidence of depositors in private sector lenders and will lead to smaller entities losing deposits to state-run banks, a report said on Tuesday.

The research report from global ratings agency Moody's Investors Service comes at a time when many private sector lenders have reported a contraction of deposits in the March quarter when the Yes Bank crisis happened. The RBI - which had to steer the over Rs 10,000 crore Yes Bank bailout - has repeatedly assuaged such concerns, saying money in all the banks is safe.

"The Yes Bank event undermines depositor confidence in private sector banks, whereas public trust in PSBs (public sector banks) will remain strong, underpinned by a perception of strong government protection for them," the rating agency said.

"As a result, some private sector banks, particularly, small institutions could lose deposits to PSBs, which will weaken their funding profiles," it added.

Moody's said the Yes Bank episode places the country's financial system on "alert" and the rescue in itself "exposes weaknesses in the process to support a failing private sector bank".

"This case highlights that authorities will only rescue a private sector bank after imposing a moratorium, which effectively constitutes a default as it prevents the bank from making timely payments to its depositors and creditors,” Alka Anbarasu, vice president and senior credit officer, said.

Apart from peer private sector banks, the Yes Bank event will also impact the non bank lenders, who have already been facing troubles since the collapse of infra lender IL&FS in 2018, it said.

The agency said the Yes Bank rescue package - which saw a write-off of Rs 8,415 crore of investments in the additional tier-I bonds - will increase uncertainty among debt investors about the health of the overall financial system in India, which will in turn exacerbate funding stress at the NBFCs.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,356,529

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,929,121

    +5,273

  • Cured/Discharged

    452,494

     

  • Total DEATHS

    119,754

    +136
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres