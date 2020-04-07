BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Production at SAIL, Tata Steel Plants Down by 50 % Amid Virus Lockdown, Say Sources

Image for Representation (File Photo)

Image for Representation (File Photo)

State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and private player Tata Steel both contribute about 20 per cent to India's total steel production.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 2:50 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: Facing reduction in demand due to the lockdown in the country, steel makers SAIL and Tata Steel have reduced their output by about 50 per cent, according to sources.

State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and private player Tata Steel both contribute about 20 per cent to India's total steel production.

As per industry sources, SAIL and Tata Steel have scaled down production by about 50 per cent.

The companies have taken the decision because of the reduced demand in the market after the lockdown, which has impacted logistics movement, the sources said adding that buyers are also reluctant in placing orders.

Most of the staff of the companies are working from home and only important sites like blast furnaces and coke oven batteries etc at the plants, which can not be closed, are running.

Tata Steel had earlier said as the outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted its business and operations, the company's integrated steel facilities in Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar and subsidiaries Tata Steel BSL and Tata Steel Long Products have started reducing production levels while operations in the downstream facilities have been suspended and put on care and maintenance mode.

The company had however not provided any figures with respect to reduced production levels.

While a SAIL official confirmed reducing output by about 50 per cent over phone, an e-mail query sent to Tata Steel remained unanswered.

SAIL has five integrated steel plants in Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. Tata Steel has two plants in Odisha and Jharkhand.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,981

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,421

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    325

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    990,656

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,360,232

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    293,615

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75,961

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres