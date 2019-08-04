Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Production, Supply from Odisha's Talcher Coalfields Hit for 12th Day Due to Protests

Due to the shutdown since July 24, the MCL has incurred cumulative operational losses up to 21.04 lakh tonne of coal, 24.20 lakh tonne of despatch and 20.54 lakh cubic metre of over burden removal while its coal value loss stands at Rs 213.60 crore.

PTI

Updated:August 4, 2019, 8:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Production, Supply from Odisha's Talcher Coalfields Hit for 12th Day Due to Protests
Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Bhubaneswar: Production and supply from Talcher Coalfields of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) was hit for the 12th day on Sunday due to agitation by locals backed by political parties after four workers died in a mishap at a mine last week.

Four workers were killed and nine others injured in the mishap at Bharatpur mine on July 23, triggering protests by political parties and locals.

Due to the shutdown since July 24, the MCL has incurred cumulative operational losses up to 21.04 lakh tonne of coal, 24.20 lakh tonne of despatch and 20.54 lakh cubic metre of over burden removal while its coal value loss stands at Rs 213.60 crore, an MCL Spokesperson said.

The stoppage of Talcher mines by villagers has indirectly affected power generation loss to the tune of 3,339.04 million units, as power producers are facing shortage of coal, he claimed.

Due to continuing loss to the coal production and despatch, Talcher has lost Rs 1,045 lakh contribution under District Mineral Fund (DMF) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the spokesperson said.

The peripheral villages of MCL are entitled to the benefits from the DMF, for which company contributes Rs 42.63 per tonne. However, with no coal production all these days,

peripheral villages of Talcher coalfields have lost Rs 895 lakh for DMF, he said.

While the Central and the State exchequers continue to bear the major loss of Rs 138.26 crore, the closure has severely affected at least 40,000 families who directly or indirectly are depended on MCL and coal mining operations, he claimed.

The Talcher Truck Owners' Association had called on the District Collector of Angul on Saturday and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention for restoring of normalcy in Talcher coalfields.

About 5,000 trucks, mainly engaged in transportation of coal, are stranded in Talcher due to ongoing stoppage by some of the villagers.

The company, with 144 million tonne coal production during 2018-19, is the second largest coal producing subsidiary of Coal India Limited, contributing 20 per cent to the total dry fuel produced in the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,118.22 +99.90 ( +0.27%)

NIFTY 50

10,997.35 +17.35 ( +0.16%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 308.45 -2.74
HDFC Bank 2,214.35 -0.34
Reliance 1,184.35 0.35
ICICI Bank 410.60 -1.55
HDFC 2,124.80 1.82
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,214.95 -0.13
ICICI Bank 410.75 -1.53
Bharti Airtel 343.45 6.02
SBI 308.45 -2.76
Tech Mahindra 636.35 1.72
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 343.55 6.07
Asian Paints 1,545.20 2.69
Bajaj Auto 2,600.55 2.48
Maruti Suzuki 5,689.35 2.10
Eicher Motors 16,905.00 2.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 343.45 6.02
Asian Paints 1,545.20 2.71
Bajaj Auto 2,600.70 2.36
Maruti Suzuki 5,692.40 2.12
HDFC 2,124.10 1.75
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 489.65 -6.19
NTPC 123.10 -2.96
SBI 308.45 -2.74
Tata Steel 409.10 -2.60
Coal India 197.20 -2.59
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 308.45 -2.76
Coal India 197.30 -2.57
Tata Steel 409.05 -2.50
NTPC 123.55 -2.41
ONGC 134.40 -1.86
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram