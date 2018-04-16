GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Prolonged Closure of Tuticorin Smelter Plant Credit Negative for Vedanta: Moody's

Last week, UK-based Vedanta Resources plc announced that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had rejected the company's application to renew its right to operate the copper smelting facility at Tuticorin.

PTI

Updated:April 16, 2018, 8:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Prolonged Closure of Tuticorin Smelter Plant Credit Negative for Vedanta: Moody's
Vedanta owns one of the two custom copper smelters in India and, according to International Copper Association, had a 33 per cent market share by sales volume in 2016-2017.
New Delhi: The prolonged shutdown of Vedanta's copper smelter facility at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu would be credit negative for the company and marginally increase leverage, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.

"A prolonged shutdown would be credit negative for Vedanta because of the potential loss of revenue and earnings from its copper operations in India," the rating agency said in a statement.

Last week, UK-based Vedanta Resources plc announced that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had rejected the company's application to renew its right to operate the copper smelting facility at Tuticorin.

The facility that closed for a 15-day scheduled maintenance turnaround on March 27 is still remained shut.

Vedanta owns one of the two custom copper smelters in India and, according to International Copper Association, had a 33 per cent market share by sales volume in 2016-2017.

The other major custom copper smelter in India is operated by Hindalco Industries Ltd.

"How long the Tuticorin copper facility will be shut is not known. If we assume Vedanta's consent-to-operate

licence is not renewed for one year, the company's pro forma revenue for calendar year 2017 would decline 25 per cent to $10.8 billion from $14.4 billion, and its reported EBITDA would decline 5 per cent to $3.6 billion from $3.8 billion, as shown in the exhibit," Moody's said.

Despite the smelter shutdown, Vedanta said that it will pursue its plans to expand production capacity at Tuticorin, doubling it to 800,000 tonnes per annum from 400,000 tonnes per annum at the end of 2017 by adding a second copper smelter.

"At year-end 2017, the company had spent about 15 per cent of the second smelter's USD 576 million projected cost," it said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,395.06 +89.63 ( +0.26%)

Nifty 50

10,548.70 +20.35 ( +0.19%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Dewan Housing 589.55 +16.35 +2.85
Infosys 1,125.20 -8.00 -0.71
Indiabulls Vent 374.20 -6.15 -1.62
HDFC 1,889.70 +19.25 +1.03
TCS 3,166.60 -21.05 -0.66
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Idea Cellular 71.40 +0.15 +0.21
Dr Reddys Labs 2,102.70 +1.05 +0.05
Indiabulls Vent 373.45 -6.95 -1.83
Power Grid Corp 204.90 +5.85 +2.94
Reliance 943.70 +6.45 +0.69
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 204.90 +5.70 +2.86
HUL 1,445.55 +26.05 +1.84
Titan Company 997.60 +17.10 +1.74
NTPC 176.95 +2.85 +1.64
ICICI Bank 291.75 +4.15 +1.44
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 204.90 +5.85 +2.94
NTPC 177.15 +3.45 +1.99
HUL 1,445.75 +25.95 +1.83
ICICI Bank 291.70 +4.30 +1.50
ITC 267.75 +3.25 +1.23
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 532.40 -10.00 -1.84
Bharti Infratel 334.00 -6.05 -1.78
Wipro 284.75 -5.15 -1.78
Sun Pharma 512.15 -7.25 -1.40
Indiabulls Hsg 1,357.25 -14.90 -1.09
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 532.55 -9.65 -1.78
Sun Pharma 513.05 -6.60 -1.27
Adani Ports 383.00 -4.80 -1.24
Wipro 286.65 -3.30 -1.14
Maruti Suzuki 9,158.25 -74.05 -0.80
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

BJP Targets Congress After Mecca Blast Acquittal

BJP Targets Congress After Mecca Blast Acquittal

Recommended For You