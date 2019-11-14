Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

Promoters' Feud Has 'Zero Impact' on IndiGo, Says CEO Ronojoy Dutta

The differences between co-founders and co-promoters came to the fore in July after Gangwal sought market regulator Sebi's intervention to address alleged corporate governance lapses at the company.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
The logo of IndiGo Airlines is pictured on passenger aircraft on the tarmac in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files
Image for representation. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Amid ongoing feud between the airline's promoters, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta on Thursday said there is "zero impact" on the carrier right now as they are on the same page over the airline's strategic direction.

The differences between co-founders and co-promoters -- Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia -- came to the fore in July after Gangwal sought market regulator Sebi's intervention to address alleged corporate governance lapses at the company.

They are the promoters of InterGlobe Aviation which operates IndiGo, the country's largest airline in terms of domestic market share.

About the feud, Dutta said as far as the airline is concerned, it was only directly involved in the Related Party Transactions (RPTs).

"That has been resolved completely... Now that RPTs have been removed from the table, we have no more interest in this matter," he told PTI in an interview here.

 

In the wake of the allegations, the company has also came under the lens of Sebi and the corporate affairs ministry.

"Right now, it (promoters' feud) has zero impact. When the RPT issue was there, we were involved. Now, they are doing what they do, and that doesn't affect us at all," he said in response to a query about the warring promoters.

According to Dutta, there are some issues between the promoters but that is not affecting the airline.

"If two of the promoters are having a side discussion on some agreement signed 12 years ago, it doesn't affect us at all.

"It is not a overhang on the company because they agree on the direction of the company... there is such unity of view on the strategic direction of the company, really there is no controversy," he emphasised.

On whether there are concerns about corporate governance ways at the company, Dutta replied in the negative.

"Not a concern because the only governance issue was that of RPTs. Otherwise, we are functioning smoothly as a well orchestrated board. Very professionally run," he said.

On October 1, InterGlobe Enterprises and Bhatia sought arbitration proceedings in the shareholders' agreement, dated April 23, 2015. The pact was amended on September 17, 2015.

The agreement was executed between Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises Group (IGE Group), Gangwal, the Chinkerpoo Family Trust, Shobha Gangwal -- the RG Group -- and InterGlobe Aviation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,872.10 +31.65 ( +0.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 498.65 2.66
Yes Bank 68.75 0.81
SBI 306.00 -0.26
Reliance 1,462.75 -0.65
Indiabulls Hsg 211.35 -3.16
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Narayana Hruda 304.85 1.08
Cipla 451.50 0.73
Yes Bank 68.75 0.73
Indiabulls Hsg 211.20 -3.25
Cholamandalam 309.15 3.99
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 498.65 2.66
IOC 136.85 2.24
Infosys 705.30 2.02
Bajaj Finance 4,210.55 1.59
HDFC Bank 1,273.90 1.30
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 498.75 2.67
Infosys 705.35 2.04
Bajaj Finance 4,211.95 1.65
Maruti Suzuki 7,247.10 1.28
HDFC Bank 1,273.70 1.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 208.65 -4.38
Vedanta 144.00 -2.96
Zee Entertain 282.00 -2.94
IndusInd Bank 1,375.10 -2.76
UltraTechCement 4,003.40 -2.73
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 143.95 -2.90
IndusInd Bank 1,374.40 -2.79
Coal India 202.25 -2.39
Tata Motors 167.00 -2.11
Bharti Airtel 362.65 -1.59
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram