Property Tax Receipt, Khata Certificate, Others: What are the Documents Needed to Buy a House?

Buying a new house can be a lengthy process. After you are done finalising the right property, as per your needs and budget, the next step is to cross-check the legalities and go through with the deal. Here’s a list of documents that you would require at the time of buying a new house or any other property.

Agreement to Sell

The first document prepared during the deal of a property is an agreement to sell. It contains detailed information about the property including the price and the terms and conditions agreed upon by the buyer and seller.

Sale Deed or Title Deed

It is the documental record of the ownership transfer of any property. The sale or title deed has to be registered at the sub-registrar’s office of the area where the property was located in.

Power of Attorney

If a building is being sold by a party on behalf of the original owner, the buyers must ensure to cross-check the power of attorney in that case

Building Plan

The building plan duly approved by the statutory authority ensures that buyers are aware of any deviation in the construction of the house.

Khata Certificate

Known by multiple names in different parts of the country, the khata certificate is a document verifying the entry of the property verified in the local municipal records. The Khata certificate is issued to a property which has all the required approval and clearance from authorities.

Property Tax Receipt

The receipt contains information on the property tax paid a record of the previous owners. It verifies that there is no pending property tax.

Encumbrance certificate

It verifies that the property has no pending encumbrance or loans. The documents contain all the information about the transaction relating to the property.

Occupancy Certificate

Issued by the local municipal office, the document verifies the property has been constructed as per the sanction plans and is fit to be occupied

NOCs From Government Departments

Ensure that the property has received all the required no objection certificates (NOCs) from the government departments including the Environment Department, Traffic and Coordination Department, Pollution Board and others. The NOCs are the first permit required for building construction.

