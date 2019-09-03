Public Sector Bank Stocks Plunge up to 10.6% Post Merger Announcement
The mergers announced on Friday, together with two set consolidations done last year, will reduce the number of public sector banks to 12 from 27 in 2017.
People walk past a Punjab National Bank branch in Mumbai (Reuters)
New Delhi: Public sector bank stocks, led by Canara Bank, Union Bank and Punjab National Bank, tumbled up to 10.6 per cent on Tuesday after the government announced the merger of 10 state-run lenders into four.
Public sector bank stocks, led by Canara Bank, Union Bank and Punjab National Bank, tumbled up to 10.6 per cent on Tuesday after the government announced the merger of 10 state-run lenders into four.
Shares of Canara Bank dropped 10.59 per cent, Union Bank of India fell 9.08 per cent, Punjab National Bank plunged 8.55 per cent, Oriental Bank of Commerce fell 8.10 per cent and Allahabad Bank dropped 5.67 per cent on the BSE.
Corporation Bank fell 3.98 per cent, while Syndicate Bank dropped 1.08 per cent. However, Andhra Bank gained 0.51 per cent and United Bank rose by 0.38 per cent. Equity markets were closed on Monday for 'Ganesh Chaturthi'.
Continuing its firefight against the deepening economic slowdown, the government on Friday unveiled a mega plan to merge 10 public sector banks into four with a view to creating fewer and stronger global-sized lenders with robust balance sheets that can be used to boost credit and spur growth. The mergers announced on Friday, together with two set consolidations done last year, will reduce the number of public sector banks to 12 from 27 in 2017.
Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank will merge with Punjab National Bank to create the nation's second-largest lender behind State Bank of India. Also, Syndicate Bank will merge with Canara Bank, while Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank would subsume into Union Bank of India, and Allahabad Bank will be amalgamated with Indian Bank.
According to a report by Centrum Broking Research, these mergers will face near-term challenges such as integration of processes, human resources, branch network rationalisation, and consolidation of financials.
The logic behind the selection of banks in the merger plan is synergies in geographical presence, technology platforms, and benefits of scale, with minimal disruption to customers, the report said.
"In our opinion, consolidation has generally been near-term detrimental to the stronger (acquiring) banks and an extended integration period remains a challenge for these entities. We believe the proposed mergers will face near-term challenges by way of integration of processes, human resources, consolidation of financials, and branch network rationalisation," it noted.
With Inputs from PTI
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|58.75
|-2.00
|Reliance
|1,206.40
|-3.38
|Indiabulls Hsg
|454.55
|-0.18
|HDFC
|2,089.90
|-3.53
|IndusInd Bank
|1,343.95
|-3.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bombay Burmah
|873.55
|-3.01
|Yes Bank
|58.80
|-1.18
|Indiabulls Hsg
|454.75
|-0.13
|Natco Pharma
|539.00
|-0.39
|ICICI Bank
|392.15
|-4.45
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zao, a New Chinese AI App Lets You Swap Your Face With Any Celebrity in 8 Seconds
- Hina Khan's White and Blue Striped Pantsuit an Inspiration from Deepika Padukone's Cannes Outing
- Nokia 8.1 Selling for Rs 15,999, Down From Launch Price of Rs 27,999
- Vodafone Minimum Recharge on Prepaid Reduced to Rs 20 Per Month: Report
- Xiaomi Mi A3 Review: It Really is Time You Look Beyond The Specifications Sheet