Public Sector Banks Disburse Rs 2.52 Lakh Crore Loans in October: FinMin
The government in September had asked state-run banks to step up lending and hold outreach programmes or loans melas in 400 districts to lend to desirable shadow banks and retail borrowers.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Public sector banks disbursed a record Rs 2.52 lakh crore of loans during the festive month of October, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.
An amount of Rs 1.05 lakh crore was fresh lending, the Department Financial Services said in a statement.
An amount of Rs 46,800 crore was given as working capital loan, it said.
The government in September had asked state-run banks to step up lending and hold outreach programmes or loans melas in 400 districts to lend to desirable shadow banks and retail borrowers.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|345.15
|12.43
|ICICI Bank
|498.25
|0.66
|Indiabulls Hsg
|231.55
|11.22
|BPCL
|514.10
|-5.60
|SBI
|331.35
|0.78
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|345.25
|12.40
|Indiabulls Hsg
|231.65
|11.29
|Reliance
|1,537.25
|-0.63
|Vodafone Idea
|6.64
|-6.08
|Yes Bank
|64.25
|-2.43
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|345.15
|12.43
|Eicher Motors
|21,954.60
|2.16
|Adani Ports
|372.10
|1.47
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,879.25
|1.43
|HUL
|2,048.65
|1.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|2,049.50
|1.15
|Larsen
|1,393.00
|0.89
|Bajaj Auto
|3,188.55
|0.82
|SBI
|331.35
|0.81
|HDFC Bank
|1,283.15
|0.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|514.10
|-5.60
|Tata Steel
|385.10
|-3.41
|Coal India
|196.60
|-3.18
|Bharti Airtel
|426.30
|-2.52
|Yes Bank
|64.25
|-2.43
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|385.20
|-3.35
|Bharti Airtel
|426.25
|-2.52
|Yes Bank
|64.25
|-2.43
|ONGC
|131.00
|-1.98
|ITC
|245.70
|-1.96
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Updates: Wait For Dark Mode Continues, And Here is Everything Else on The Agenda
- Kamal Haasan to Undergo Surgical Procedure to Get an Implant Removed from Leg
- Kamya Panjabi to Get Married in Feb 2020, Announces Date with Picture of ‘Favourite Man’
- These Four Xiaomi Mi TV Models are Getting Android TV 9.0 Update
- Hackers Could be Using Your Android Phone’s Camera to Spy on You