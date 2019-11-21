Take the pledge to vote

Public Sector Banks Disburse Rs 2.52 Lakh Crore Loans in October: FinMin

The government in September had asked state-run banks to step up lending and hold outreach programmes or loans melas in 400 districts to lend to desirable shadow banks and retail borrowers.

PTI

Updated:November 21, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
Public Sector Banks Disburse Rs 2.52 Lakh Crore Loans in October: FinMin
Representative image.

New Delhi: Public sector banks disbursed a record Rs 2.52 lakh crore of loans during the festive month of October, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

An amount of Rs 1.05 lakh crore was fresh lending, the Department Financial Services said in a statement.

An amount of Rs 46,800 crore was given as working capital loan, it said.

The government in September had asked state-run banks to step up lending and hold outreach programmes or loans melas in 400 districts to lend to desirable shadow banks and retail borrowers.

