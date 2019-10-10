Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Public Sector Banks Lost Rs 1.07 Lakh Crore in Bad Debts to 88 Borrowers

The reply from the RBI maintained that complete data and the year-wise break up of writing off loans to the tune of Rs 500 crore and more was not available.

Utkarsh Anand | CNN-News18

Updated:October 10, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Public Sector Banks Lost Rs 1.07 Lakh Crore in Bad Debts to 88 Borrowers
Representative Image.(Reuters)

Thanks to 88 biggest defaulters in the country, public sector banks in India have virtually lost Rs 1.07 lakh crore in bad debts. On an average, the amount declared as bad loans turns out to be around Rs 1,220 crore per borrower.​

Information disclosed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, for the first time, has revealed the exact number of borrowers whose loans worth more than Rs 500 crore each to public sector banks were declared as bad debts. The response received by CNN-News18 by filing a series of RTI applications, disclosed that there were just 88 borrowers who owned more than Rs 500 Crore each. However, the total amount written off turned out to be Rs 1, 07,423 crore

The RTI application had sought to know about the biggest borrowers in respect of which the public sector banks had to write-off loans to clean their account books.

The reply from the RBI maintained that complete data and the year-wise break up of writing off loans to the tune of Rs 500 crore and more was not available.

The RBI could also not furnish information about the private banks in this regard. But the data as reported by the banks to the RBI-DBS made it clear that only 88 borrowers had a massive amount of over 1 lakh crore written-off since they did not repay the loans.

In persistent efforts, the RBI through a series of notifications and circualars, has implored upon the banks to disclose bad loans and further avoid juggling soured loans under the excuse of technicalities. For this, it has also provided a new framework so that banks acknowledge a bad loan almost instantly.

The RBI, in June this year, issued a revised circular for lenders to resolve Non Performing Assets (NPA) of Rs 2,000 crore and above. It maintained that the new norms would provide a framework for early recognition, reporting and time-bound resolution of stressed assets.

CNN-News18 had earlier reported that the Indian banking system has lost Rs 1.76 lakh crore on account of non-performing loans of 416 defaulters - each owing Rs 100 crore or more – being written off.

In 2016, the RBI had submitted to the Supreme Court a list of defaulters owing Rs 500 crore or more to public sector banks after the top court asked for names of all the defaulters who continue to lead a “lavish lifestyle”.

The central bank had then conceded before the court that it does not have information about loan accounts, involving Rs 500 crore or more, which were restructured before June 2014.

It had, however, insisted that disclosing the names of the biggest defaulters would dent the “fiduciary relationship” between RBI and the banks on one hand and between banks and their customers on the other.

This case has not been heard by the Supreme Court in the last two years and hence, the question as to whether the names of the biggest defaulters should be disclosed or not, is yet to be decided.

In its RTI reply, RBI has cited the provisions of Section 45-E of the RBI Act, 1934, which prohibits disclosure of credit information even though a 2015 ruling by the apex court held that “RBI is clearly not in any fiduciary relationship with any bank,” and that the central bank is supposed to uphold the public interest and not the interest of individual banks.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,234.55 -78.75 ( -0.70%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,362.75 2.87
Bharti Airtel 377.25 4.97
IndusInd Bank 1,228.50 -6.12
Indiabulls Hsg 195.35 -18.54
SBI 254.15 -2.61
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 195.00 -18.85
Reliance 1,362.40 2.76
IndusInd Bank 1,228.95 -6.15
Bharti Airtel 377.40 5.05
Yes Bank 40.95 -5.21
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 377.25 4.97
Grasim 696.60 3.91
Reliance 1,362.75 2.87
HCL Tech 1,063.50 1.18
HUL 1,968.75 1.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 377.40 5.05
Reliance 1,362.40 2.76
HUL 1,979.50 1.65
HCL Tech 1,063.50 1.20
Power Grid Corp 199.30 0.94
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,228.50 -6.12
Yes Bank 40.95 -5.32
GAIL 127.35 -3.60
Tata Motors 116.80 -3.39
Vedanta 141.15 -3.12
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,228.95 -6.15
Yes Bank 40.95 -5.21
Tata Motors 116.90 -3.27
Vedanta 141.35 -3.02
ICICI Bank 423.70 -2.95
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram