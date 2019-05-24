English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Public Sector Banks Recover Rs 1.2 Lakh Crore from Bad Loans in 2018-19
During the first half of the previous fiscal, banks recovered Rs 60,713 crore from bad loans.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Public sector banks (PSBs) have recovered close to Rs 1.2 lakh crore from stressed assets during the financial ended March, primarily helped by resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), an official said.
During the first half of the previous fiscal, banks recovered Rs 60,713 crore from bad loans.
"Due to non-resolution of some big accounts referred under NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal), PSBs could not achieve the resolution target of Rs 1.80 lakh crore. But, these accounts should be resolved in the current financial year," the official said.
Banks recovered close to Rs 55,000 crore from the NCLT resolution, the official said.
"Compared to Rs 74,562 crore in 2017-18, the recovery in the previous financial year nearly doubled to Rs 1.2 lakh crore," the official said.
Two large accounts of Essar Steel and Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd are still pending to be resolved.
It is expected that these two accounts should be resolved in the next few months and recoveries from these could be around Rs 50,000 crore.
JSW Steel had revised its offer from Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 18,000 crore and later to over Rs 19,000 crore, whereas Tata Steel's last offer was at Rs 17,000 crore after it had refused to revise its bid. ArcelorMittal has made a bid of Rs 42,000 crore for Essar Steel.
According to the official, consolidation among public sector banks and higher recoveries by state-owned lenders will be on the government's agenda in the current financial year.
Referring to the liquidity crisis in the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the official said that there are issues with both solvency and liquidity in these companie
"The government and the Reserve Bank of India will take adequate measures to address the issues plaguing the NBFC sector," the official said.
Many NBFCs, including DHFL and Indiabulls Finance, came under severe liquidity pressure compelling them to bring down their reliance on commercial papers.
Ever since the IL&FS crisis erupted, banks have been averse to lending to the sector, which has put them in a tight spot. There are concerns that NBFCs may run out of money, which will lead to defaults.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
During the first half of the previous fiscal, banks recovered Rs 60,713 crore from bad loans.
"Due to non-resolution of some big accounts referred under NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal), PSBs could not achieve the resolution target of Rs 1.80 lakh crore. But, these accounts should be resolved in the current financial year," the official said.
Banks recovered close to Rs 55,000 crore from the NCLT resolution, the official said.
"Compared to Rs 74,562 crore in 2017-18, the recovery in the previous financial year nearly doubled to Rs 1.2 lakh crore," the official said.
Two large accounts of Essar Steel and Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd are still pending to be resolved.
It is expected that these two accounts should be resolved in the next few months and recoveries from these could be around Rs 50,000 crore.
JSW Steel had revised its offer from Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 18,000 crore and later to over Rs 19,000 crore, whereas Tata Steel's last offer was at Rs 17,000 crore after it had refused to revise its bid. ArcelorMittal has made a bid of Rs 42,000 crore for Essar Steel.
According to the official, consolidation among public sector banks and higher recoveries by state-owned lenders will be on the government's agenda in the current financial year.
Referring to the liquidity crisis in the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the official said that there are issues with both solvency and liquidity in these companie
"The government and the Reserve Bank of India will take adequate measures to address the issues plaguing the NBFC sector," the official said.
Many NBFCs, including DHFL and Indiabulls Finance, came under severe liquidity pressure compelling them to bring down their reliance on commercial papers.
Ever since the IL&FS crisis erupted, banks have been averse to lending to the sector, which has put them in a tight spot. There are concerns that NBFCs may run out of money, which will lead to defaults.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|431.75
|5.09
|Reliance
|1,336.85
|0.22
|SBI
|355.35
|3.84
|IndusInd Bank
|1,648.90
|3.14
|Larsen
|1,544.15
|4.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GRUH Finance
|313.30
|-4.42
|Reliance
|1,336.80
|0.07
|Larsen
|1,543.65
|4.60
|SpiceJet
|141.55
|9.64
|SBI
|354.60
|3.59
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|431.75
|5.09
|Larsen
|1,544.15
|4.61
|Zee Entertain
|376.85
|4.55
|JSW Steel
|288.00
|4.37
|Bharti Airtel
|353.20
|4.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|431.50
|5.09
|Larsen
|1,543.65
|4.60
|Bharti Airtel
|353.35
|4.42
|Vedanta
|163.85
|4.20
|Tata Motors
|182.15
|4.09
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|735.85
|-1.00
|NTPC
|129.15
|-0.54
|TCS
|2,048.00
|-0.29
|HUL
|1,749.60
|-0.24
|HCL Tech
|1,065.95
|-0.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|129.20
|-0.54
|HCL Tech
|1,061.65
|-0.46
|TCS
|2,049.65
|-0.20
|HUL
|1,749.20
|-0.10
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maisie Williams Doesn't Seem Happy With GoT Ending, Says 'I Wanted Arya to Kill Cersei'
- When 'Eleven' aka Millie Bobby Brown from 'Stranger Things' Turned into a Saviour in Real Life
- Rohit Sharma Takes On Steady Hand Challenge
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
- Smriti Irani Celebrates Amethi Victory in the Most ‘Game of Thrones’ Way Possible
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results