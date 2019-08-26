Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Public Sector Banks Shares Soar After Govt Announces Rs 70,000 Crore Recapitalisation Plan

The Nifty PSU Banking index rose as much as 6.4% in intraday trade. However, it later pared gains to trade 2.8% higher at 1:05 pm compared with 1.4% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 26, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Public Sector Banks Shares Soar After Govt Announces Rs 70,000 Crore Recapitalisation Plan
Representative image (Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Stocks of public sector banks soared on Monday, i.e. August 26, after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Friday the upfront Rs 70,000 crore recapitalisation plan for the sector.

The Nifty PSU Banking index rose as much as 6.4% in intraday trade. However, it later pared gains to trade 2.8% higher at 1:05 pm compared with 1.4% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

The major gainers in afternoon trade were Indian Bank (up 7.8%), Central Bank (up 7.6%), Allahabad Bank (up 5.7%), Oriental Bank of Commerce (up 4.2%), Jammu and Kashmir Bank (up 4.1%), Bank of India (up 4%), Canara Bank (up 3.2%), Union Bank (up 3%), Punjab National Bank (up 2.9%), Syndicate Bank (up 2.7%) and State Bank of India (up 2.2%).

“The government has decided to inject Rs 70,000 crore budgeted for the recapitalisation of public sector banks (PSBs) in the current financial year, on an immediate basis,” Sitharaman had said on Friday. The move will release liquidity to the tune of Rs 5 lakh crore into the banking system for lending.

Also, investor sentiment improved on hopes that interest rates on home and auto loans are set to ease further as the government asked banks to launch a range of repo rate-linked products to ensure faster transmission of policy rate cuts to end-borrowers.

“The banks have now decided to pass on any rate cut through MCLR (marginal cost of funds-based lending rate) reduction to benefit all borrowers. This will result in reduced EMIs for housing loans, vehicles and other retail loans, by directly linking repo rates to the interest rates,” Sitharaman said. “Within 15 days of closure of the loan amount, all papers to be given back to the customers,” she added.

Research firm CLSA said in its report that an upfront recapitalization of public sector banks within budgeted levels, refinancing lines to housing financiers, and support for a credit guarantee for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are three of the key positives from the announcements made by Sitharaman on Friday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,408.40 +707.24 ( +1.93%)

NIFTY 50

11,029.90 +200.55 ( +1.85%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 279.90 3.25
Yes Bank 63.00 6.33
HDFC Bank 2,258.65 4.44
Indiabulls Hsg 493.60 5.50
HDFC 2,140.05 4.71
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 280.00 3.28
Yes Bank 63.00 6.33
Indiabulls Hsg 494.00 5.58
Tata Steel 335.80 -2.61
Maruti Suzuki 6,252.00 -0.05
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 63.00 6.33
Indiabulls Hsg 493.60 5.50
Adani Ports 367.60 5.22
HDFC 2,140.05 4.71
HDFC Bank 2,258.65 4.44
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 63.00 6.33
HDFC 2,140.00 4.84
HDFC Bank 2,258.40 4.40
Bajaj Finance 3,313.85 4.36
Larsen 1,331.45 3.45
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 213.35 -3.31
Tata Steel 335.80 -2.74
Sun Pharma 419.15 -2.02
Hero Motocorp 2,589.40 -1.92
Hindalco 177.40 -1.58
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 134.70 -2.04
Hero Motocorp 2,589.45 -1.92
Tata Steel 335.80 -2.61
Sun Pharma 419.30 -1.96
Coal India 187.30 -0.40
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram