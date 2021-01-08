Next Story
Publicis Denies M&A Talks Following Stock Jump
A spokeswoman for Publicis denied on Friday that the French advertising group was holding any kind of merger talks after a report by British trade publication Campaign triggered a sharp jump in its share price.
LONDON/PARIS: A spokeswoman for Publicis denied on Friday that the French advertising group was holding any kind of merger talks after a report by British trade publication Campaign triggered a sharp jump in its share price.
Publicis’ stock surged by as much as 7% after Campaign reported that the group had held talks with a potential private equity investor.
Traders said that had triggered the sharp gains in Publicis’ stock.
“There are no talks of any sort going on,” a spokeswoman for Publicis told Reuters.
The stock subsequently trimmed gains to 3.5% at 44.3 euros by 1429 GMT.
