English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pulwama Terror Attack: Traders' Body CAIT to Hold Nationwide Market Bandh Today to Honour Martyrs
In a statement, the Confederation of All India Traders said commercial markets will remain closed and there will be no business activity. In Delhi, all wholesale and retail markets will observe bandh on February
The scene from the attack site in Pulwama on Feb 14, 2019 (Image: Reuters).
Loading...
New Delhi: Traders' body CAIT has called for a nationwide trade bandh on Monday to express solidarity with the families of security personnel martyred in the Pulwama terror attack.
In a statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said commercial markets will remain closed and there will be no business activity. In Delhi, all wholesale and retail markets will observe bandh on February 18.
CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said during the bandh traders would observe a day-long fast and take out a tribute march in their respective states.
He said the body is planning to organise substantial financial assistance which will be directly given by traders to the families of martyrs.
Traders in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, J&K and other states will participate in the trade bandh on February 18.
"In the wake of China supporting Pakistan, the CAIT has decided to launch a national campaign to boycott Chinese goods, the traders' body said.
It said the Bharat Trade Bandh across the country will be peaceful and only business establishments will remain closed. Essential items and public transport have been kept out of bandh. .
In Delhi prominent markets including Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Kashmiri Gate, Chawri Bazar, Sadar Bazar, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Kamla Nagar, South Extension, Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar, Shahdara, Gandhi Nagar etc will be closed, CAIT said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In a statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said commercial markets will remain closed and there will be no business activity. In Delhi, all wholesale and retail markets will observe bandh on February 18.
CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said during the bandh traders would observe a day-long fast and take out a tribute march in their respective states.
He said the body is planning to organise substantial financial assistance which will be directly given by traders to the families of martyrs.
Traders in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, J&K and other states will participate in the trade bandh on February 18.
"In the wake of China supporting Pakistan, the CAIT has decided to launch a national campaign to boycott Chinese goods, the traders' body said.
It said the Bharat Trade Bandh across the country will be peaceful and only business establishments will remain closed. Essential items and public transport have been kept out of bandh. .
In Delhi prominent markets including Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Kashmiri Gate, Chawri Bazar, Sadar Bazar, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Kamla Nagar, South Extension, Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar, Shahdara, Gandhi Nagar etc will be closed, CAIT said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|211.25
|-3.54
|Reliance
|1,225.05
|-1.56
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,614.00
|1.98
|TCS
|1,999.55
|-1.49
|Reliance Infra
|128.15
|11.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|211.30
|-3.38
|Reliance
|1,226.20
|-1.39
|Adani Ports
|349.25
|-0.01
|Alembic Pharma
|548.00
|1.64
|Rel Capital
|161.90
|8.99
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,614.30
|1.99
|NTPC
|139.20
|2.17
|Vedanta
|149.80
|1.70
|Bharti Infratel
|311.75
|1.58
|Tata Steel
|474.70
|1.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|139.20
|2.20
|Vedanta
|149.65
|1.49
|Tata Steel
|474.30
|1.47
|ONGC
|136.85
|1.30
|Power Grid Corp
|182.45
|0.52
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|211.25
|-3.54
|Bajaj Auto
|2,773.95
|-1.84
|Bajaj Finance
|2,517.70
|-1.69
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,922.00
|-1.72
|HCL Tech
|1,039.00
|-1.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|211.30
|-3.38
|HCL Tech
|1,038.55
|-1.82
|Bajaj Auto
|2,772.00
|-1.66
|HUL
|1,744.25
|-1.62
|Asian Paints
|1,373.50
|-1.56
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All is not Well Between Alia Bhatt and Beau Ranbir Kapoor? The Actress Answers
- New Ford Aspire Review: Better Equipped, Better Value for Money
- Singer Sonu Nigam Releases A Sarcastic Video After Pulwama attack
- Rocking the Blues: German Town Breaks World Record for Largest Smurf Meeting
- Olive's Branch: People are Adopting Trees to Help Breathe New Life into Dying Village
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results