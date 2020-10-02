Pune Municipal Corporation's Amnesty Scheme for Property Tax Defaulters Starts Today

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters having dues less than Rs 50 lakh will start on Friday. The scheme allows tax defaulters 80 per cent relief in the fine amount if they repay the amount between October 2 and November 30.

The scheme got its nod from the standing committee on September 24 as the ruling BJP in the PMC got it approved on the demand of elected representatives of various political parties.

“The municipal commissioner has given the administrative go-ahead for the implementation of the amnesty scheme from October 2 to November 30,” Additional Municipal Commissioner Kunal Khemnar told The Indian Express. Every month, the PMC recovers 2 per cent penalty from property tax defaulters.

“There are 4,92,138 properties in the PMC, with less than Rs 50 lakh in property tax dues,” Khemnar added.

The report said that the total property tax dues are Rs 3,138.64 crore, including Rs 1,395.56 crore in tax and penalties of Rs 1,743.07 crore. However, the municipal body received a total property tax of Rs 846.04 crore from 5,91,091 properties, as on September 30.

The Covid-19 lockdown dampened the PMC's collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST), leading to a financial crisis.