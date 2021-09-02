Punjab National Bank Cuts Interest Rates on Savings Accounts, Details Here

Punjab National Bank (PNB) had recently put into effect its revised interest rates on its Domestic and NRI Savings Accounts. These changes came into effect on September 1, 2021. The bank has a wide variety of savings accounts for its customers such as PNB Unnati Saving Fund Account, PNB Saving Account Product for Premium Customers, PNB SF Prudent Sweep Deposit Scheme For Individuals, PNB SF Prudent Sweep For The Accounts Of Institutions, PNB Junior SF Account, Basic Saving Bank Deposit Account (BSBDA) and many more. Here are the most recent changes to the interest rates that the lender has made. These are applicable to the savings accounts and the fixed deposits (FDs) of Punjab National Bank.

Domestic and NRI Saving Account Interest Rates

With effect from September 1, the bank had revised its interest rates for the savings accounts for both the Domestic and NRI categories. Following the revision, the latest interest rate stood at 2.90 per cent per annum which is applicable to both the Domestic Savings Account as well as the NRI Savings Account. This is also applicable to all the existing as well as new Savings Fund Accounts. For Savings Fund Account Balance below Rs 100 crore will be 2.90 per cent. Similarly, for the Saving Fund Account Balance of Rs 100 crore and above, the rate of interest will also be 2.9 per cent. Earlier, the interest rate on both the categories of Saving Fund Account Balance was 3 per cent per annum. The older interest rate had come into effect on July 1, 2021.

Revised Interest Rates on Fixed Deposits

The Punjab National Bank had also previously revised the interest rates for its fixed deposit accounts. This came into effect on August 1, 2021. Following the most recent change in interest rates, the general citizens will get to enjoy interest rates from 2.90 per cent to 5.25 per cent. Senior citizens on the other hand will get to enjoy interest rates ranging from 3.4 per cent to 5.75 per cent. Here are the interest rates

Revised Interest Rates for FD Accounts (Rate of Interest On Single Domestic / NRO / NRE Term Deposits (TD) Up To Rs. 2 Cr)

7 to 14 Days: 2.9 per cent (general citizens)/ 3.4 per cent (senior citizens)

15 to 29 Days: 2.9 per cent (general citizens)/ 3.4 per cent (senior citizens)

30 to 45 Days: 2.9 per cent (general citizens)/ 3.4 per cent (senior citizens)

46 to 90 Days: 3.25 per cent (general citizens)/ 3.75 per cent (senior citizens)

91 to 179 Days: 3.8 per cent (general citizens)/ 4.3 per cent (senior citizens)

180 Days to 270 Days: 4.4 per cent (general citizens)/ 4.90 per cent (senior citizens)

271 Days to less than 1 Year: 4.4 per cent (general citizens)/ 4.9 per cent (senior citizens)

1 Year: 5 per cent (general citizens)/ 5.5 per cent (senior citizens)

Above 1 Year and up to 2 Years: 5 per cent (general citizens)/ 5.5 per cent (senior citizens)

Above 2 Years and up to 3 Years: 5.1 per cent (general citizens)/ 5.6 per cent (senior citizens)

Above 3 Years and up to 5 Years: 5.25 per cent (general citizens)/ 5.75 per cent (senior citizens)

Above 5 Years and up to 10 Years: 5.25 per cent (general citizens)/ 5.75 per cent (senior citizens)

Punjab National Bank Savings Account Cash Withdrawal Limits

For the Savings Account customers, the bank provides the facility and benefits of three different categories of Debit Cards. These are classified into the segments of Platinum, Classic and Gold cards. Here are the cash withdrawal limits for each of the types of accounts.

1) Platinum Debit Card – The daily withdrawal limit per day is Rs 50,000. If the withdrawal is for a ‘one-time’ transaction then the limit has been set at Rs 20,000. For ECOM/POS Consolidates Limit, the withdrawal cap is Rs 125,000.

2) Gold Debit Cards – The daily withdrawal limit for Gold cardholders is Rs 50,000. The one-time limit also remains at Rs 20,000. The ECOM/POS Consolidate Limit has a withdrawal limit of Rs 125,000.

3) Classic Debit Cards – This variant of Debit card is the only one that differs from the rest as it has a daily withdrawal limit of Rs 25,000 and an ECOM/POS Consolidated Limit of Rs 60,000. The one-time withdrawal still stands at Rs 20,000.

