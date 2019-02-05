LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Punjab National Bank Posts Surprise 7.1 Percent Rise in Quarterly Profit

Punjab National Bank posted a profit of 2.47 billion rupees ($34.44 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, compared to a profit of 2.3 billion rupees a year earlier.

Reuters

Updated:February 5, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
Punjab National Bank Posts Surprise 7.1 Percent Rise in Quarterly Profit
The logo of Punjab National Bank. (Image: Reuters)
Indian state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB), which has been hit badly by a $2 billion fraud early last year, posted a surprise quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by a sharp drop in provisions.

PNB posted a profit of 2.47 billion rupees ($34.44 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, compared to a profit of 2.3 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 10.63 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Asset quality improved quarter-on-quarter, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans easing to 16.33 percent at the end of December from 17.16 percent at the end of September. This was still higher than 12.11 percent a year earlier.


