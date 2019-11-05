Punjab National Bank Shares Drop by 5.8% After Q2 Results
The PNB shares closed the session at Rs 64.60, down 5.3%, after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 64.25.
Image for Representation.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) shares dropped by 5.8% in intra-day trade on Tuesday after the lender reported net profit at Rs 507.10 crore in the second quarter ended September (Q2) along with deterioration in asset quality.
The PNB shares closed the session at Rs 64.60, down 5.3%, after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 64.25. Notably, the stock has fallen nearly 25% in the past six months.
PNB’s Q2 net profit figure for the September quarter was better than expected, with an analysts’ poll conducted by CNBC-TV18 expecting the bank to report a loss of Rs 1,521.5 crore. PNB had reported a loss of Rs 4,532.35 crore in the year-ago period due to a spike in provisions.
Net interest income (NII) also increased 7.3% year-on-year to Rs 4,263.8 crore in the September quarter. Non-interest income jumped 32.5% to Rs 2,264.7 crore, too, pushing up pre-provision operating profit by 25.4% to Rs 3,562 crore compared to the year-ago quarter.
However, PNB’s asset quality deteriorated in the September quarter. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances rose 27 basis points sequentially to 16.76%, while net NPA climbed 48 basis points to 7.65%.
Provisions and contingencies for bad loans for the September quarter also jumped by a massive 48% to Rs 2,928.9 crore when compared with the previous quarter. However, they were down 70% compared with a year ago. Provision coverage ratio declined to 73.58% at the end of the September quarter compared with 74.6% at the end of June quarter.
Keywords:
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.30
|3.25
|SBI
|319.20
|1.56
|Bajaj Finance
|4,227.80
|2.79
|HDFC
|2,181.30
|0.00
|Indiabulls Hsg
|225.05
|2.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.35
|3.40
|Dalmia Bharat
|821.15
|1.05
|Axis Bank
|737.60
|-0.61
|Indiabulls Hsg
|225.55
|3.25
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,385.30
|-0.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|222.15
|3.40
|Yes Bank
|68.30
|3.25
|Bajaj Finance
|4,227.80
|2.79
|UPL
|605.65
|1.92
|Bajaj Finserv
|8,845.75
|1.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.35
|3.40
|Bajaj Finance
|4,229.80
|2.77
|Bharti Airtel
|384.25
|1.60
|SBI
|319.20
|1.59
|Bajaj Auto
|3,254.75
|1.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|286.15
|-3.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1,320.10
|-2.38
|UltraTechCement
|4,147.40
|-2.15
|Eicher Motors
|21,287.15
|-2.09
|Grasim
|768.60
|-1.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,319.30
|-2.40
|Sun Pharma
|429.05
|-2.02
|Coal India
|211.00
|-1.88
|Infosys
|695.80
|-1.86
|Tata Steel
|404.00
|-1.26
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora Says She Faced Colour Bias in Industry, Was Categorized as 'Dark-Skinned'
- PUBG Mobile Season 10 Arriving on November 9: Here’s Everything We Know
- Same-Sex Couple from India and France Has Destination Wedding in Jaisalmer
- Severe or Very Poor AQI: You Should Not Step Outside Without Anti-Pollution Masks
- Warning Graphic Visuals! Andre Gomes Suffers Horror Ankle Injury, Son Heung-min Sees Red Card in Tears | WATCH