Punjab National Bank Under-reported Bad Loans by Rs 2,617 Crore in FY19: RBI Report
Based on the divergence assessed by RBI in provisioning for bad loans, PNB said it would have reported a net loss of Rs 11,335.90 crore for FY19 as opposed to a net loss of Rs 9,975.49 crore.
File Photo of Punjab National Bank (Representative Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) under-reported its non-performing assets by Rs 2,617 crore for the fiscal year 2018-19, as per RBI's risk-assessment report.
In a regulatory filing on Saturday, PNB said the divergence in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) assessed by the central bank stood at Rs 2,617 crore in FY19.
The divergence assessed by the RBI in net NPAs was also Rs 2,617 crore for the fiscal. Also, the divergence in provisioning for bad loans in FY19 was to the tune of Rs 2,091 crore.
Consequently, based on the divergence assessed by RBI in provisioning for bad loans, PNB said it would have reported a net loss of Rs 11,335.90 crore for FY19 as opposed to a net loss of Rs 9,975.49 crore.
The bank said it reported gross NPAs of Rs 78,472.70 crore, while as per RBI's assessment the figure was Rs 81,089.70 crore.
Similarly, it reported net NPAs of Rs 30,037.66 crore, compared to RBI's assessment of Rs 32,654.66 crore.
Provisions for NPAs made by the bank in FY19 stood at Rs 48151.15 crore but it needed to provide Rs 50,242.15 crore.
Recently, market regulator Sebi made it mandatory for listed banks to disclose bad loan divergence within a day of receiving the risk assessment report from the RBI.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|309.05
|6.11
|Tata Motors
|176.70
|1.93
|SBI
|332.55
|3.32
|TCS
|2,071.25
|2.49
|Axis Bank
|752.00
|4.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|309.30
|6.09
|Reliance
|1,582.45
|0.95
|Tata Motors
|176.65
|1.90
|SBI
|332.70
|3.39
|Yes Bank
|46.65
|2.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|752.00
|4.14
|Vedanta
|149.40
|3.75
|Hindalco
|208.25
|3.38
|SBI
|332.55
|3.32
|Coal India
|196.25
|3.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|752.00
|4.21
|Vedanta
|149.35
|3.75
|SBI
|332.70
|3.39
|TML-D
|72.80
|3.34
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,221.35
|3.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,821.50
|-2.90
|Bharti Airtel
|427.80
|-2.47
|Zee Entertain
|279.70
|-1.62
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,692.75
|-1.33
|Bajaj Auto
|3,232.90
|-0.88
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|427.50
|-2.46
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,691.95
|-1.38
|Bajaj Auto
|3,233.05
|-0.86
|Asian Paints
|1,744.00
|-0.40
|HUL
|2,005.30
|-0.06
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava Welcome Baby Girl
- Social Media is Melting Seeing Nushrat Bharucha's Bikini Pics from Maldives
- IndiGo Passengers Stuck in Aerobridge for 8 Hours, Airline Blames Bad Weather for Delay
- Thousands of 'Penis Fish' Wash Up on California Beach and Social Media is 'Shook'
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20-Year-Old Drinks Chemical Instead of Water While Playing Game