Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Punjab & Sind Bank Shares Drop Over 6% After Lender Flags Rs 238 Crore Fraud

The state-owned bank Wednesday reported over Rs 238-crore fraud by Bhushan Power and Steel, a third such instance after similar disclosures made by PNB and Allahabad Bank recently.

PTI

Updated:July 18, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Punjab & Sind Bank Shares Drop Over 6% After Lender Flags Rs 238 Crore Fraud
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: Shares of Punjab & Sind Bank Thursday fell over 6 per cent after the lender reported over Rs 238-crore fraud by Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL).

The scrip sank 6.20 per cent to Rs 24.20 on the BSE.

On the NSE, shares cracked 6.39 per cent to Rs 24.15.

The state-owned bank Wednesday reported over Rs 238-crore fraud by Bhushan Power and Steel, a third such instance after similar disclosures made by PNB and Allahabad Bank recently.

"On the basis of forensic audit investigation findings and CBI filing FIR, on suo moto basis, against the company and its directors, alleging diversion of funds from banking system, a fraud of Rs 238.30 crore is being reported by bank to Reserve Bank of India.

"In the accounts of the company (BPSL), bank has already made provisions amounting to Rs 189.35 crore, as per prudential norms," Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing.

It has been observed that the company has misappropriated bank funds, manipulated books of accounts to raise funds from consortium of lender banks, it said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,083.36 -132.28 ( -0.34%)

NIFTY 50

11,645.35 -42.15 ( -0.36%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 86.25 -12.35
Mindtree 691.00 -7.95
HDFC 2,349.95 2.77
Axis Bank 743.05 -1.27
SBI 366.30 -1.64
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 86.25 -12.39
HDFC Bank 2,421.55 0.99
SpiceJet 143.95 1.41
Mindtree 692.00 -7.97
Torrent Pharma 1,545.10 -2.49
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 273.50 5.35
HDFC 2,350.00 2.77
Britannia 2,834.00 1.29
HDFC Bank 2,421.00 0.98
Zee Entertain 360.35 2.01
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,349.05 2.74
Bajaj Finance 3,498.30 1.06
HDFC Bank 2,421.55 0.99
Kotak Mahindra 1,538.30 0.35
Infosys 796.85 0.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 86.25 -12.35
Tata Motors 161.95 -3.54
M&M 597.60 -3.29
ONGC 144.00 -3.94
Coal India 222.35 -3.33
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 86.25 -12.39
ONGC 144.40 -3.64
Tata Motors 162.00 -3.49
M&M 597.55 -3.29
Coal India 223.05 -3.04
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram