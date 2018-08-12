GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PVR Looks to Expand Its Southern Footprint, Set To Acquire SPI Cinemas

SPI Cinemas, which operates 31 screens including the iconic Sathyam Cinema established in 1974 in Chennai, also has a signed pipeline of over 100 screens that are expected to be rolled out over the next five years.

News18.com

Updated:August 12, 2018, 9:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PVR Looks to Expand Its Southern Footprint, Set To Acquire SPI Cinemas
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: The country’s premium multiplex chain PVR is set to buy southern giant SPI Cinemas in an effort to establish its dominance over the key markets in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Mumbai.

SPI Cinemas, which operates 31 screens including the iconic Sathyam Cinema established in 1974 in Chennai, also has a signed pipeline of over 100 screens that are expected to be rolled out over the next five years.

Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, PVR will acquire 222,711 equity shares of SPI Cinemas, constituting 71.7 per cent of the paid up equity share capital of SPI from existing shareholders for a total consideration of Rs 633 crore and issue 1.6 mn equity shares of PVR Limited constituting 3.3 per cent of the diluted paid up equity share capital of the company.

Noting that the acquisition would cement its leadership position in the country, chairman-cum-managing director of PVR Ltd Ajay Bijli said, “The acquisition will make PVR the undisputed leader in the south Indian market and provide an attractive platform for us to expand in that geography, which currently is highly under-penetrated in terms of multiplexes. This transaction is a significant step in helping us achieve our vision of having 1,000 screens by 2020.”

Kiran Reddy of SPI Cinemas said the chain had been revolutionising the movie-watching experience for its patrons by “consistently bringing in world-class technology and innovative offerings”. “We are excited to now partner with the largest Indian multiplex chain PVR as this combines two proven business models and will create significant value for moviegoers as well as all the stakeholders,” he added.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,869.23 -155.14 ( -0.41%)

Nifty 50

11,429.50 -41.20 ( -0.36%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 304.45 -12.95 -4.08
ICICI Bank 328.60 -4.40 -1.32
Axis Bank 615.50 -5.55 -0.89
Jet Airways 276.10 -25.65 -8.50
TCS 1,993.10 +18.75 +0.95
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
AU Small Financ 694.60 +51.00 +7.92
SBI 304.45 -12.00 -3.79
HDFC 1,975.40 -2.15 -0.11
Jet Airways 276.40 -25.30 -8.39
Sun Pharma 553.60 -17.10 -3.00
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 28,997.70 +1,558.95 +5.68
BPCL 401.60 +12.65 +3.25
HPCL 286.15 +5.70 +2.03
M&M 945.95 +12.75 +1.37
Hero Motocorp 3,319.40 +38.05 +1.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,321.40 +46.25 +1.41
M&M 945.00 +11.75 +1.26
TCS 1,993.85 +19.30 +0.98
ITC 304.70 +2.85 +0.94
Kotak Mahindra 1,286.80 +9.10 +0.71
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 304.45 -12.95 -4.08
GAIL 362.95 -12.60 -3.36
Sun Pharma 554.00 -17.45 -3.05
Tata Motors 250.10 -7.75 -3.01
Vedanta 223.70 -6.90 -2.99
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 304.45 -12.00 -3.79
Sun Pharma 553.60 -17.10 -3.00
Vedanta 223.65 -6.85 -2.97
Tata Motors 250.25 -7.25 -2.82
Larsen 1,264.90 -21.45 -1.67
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card

Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...