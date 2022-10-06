Quality Council of India Celebrates Its Silver Jubilee; Goyal Says 'Quality Is National Mission'

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said quality is one thing that will define Brand India and the moment quality parameters are introduced, things automatically become more reliable. He was speaking at an event in Delhi celebrating the 25 years of the Quality Council of India (QCI), which was established in 1997 to create a mechanism for independent third-party assessment of products, services and processes.

“The Quality Council of India celebrated a key milestone of completing 25 years and the momentous occasion was commemorated on October 6, 2022, at Dr Ambedkar International Center (DAIC), Janpath, New Delhi. With the motto ‘Gunnwatta se Atmanirbharta’, the event commemorated the efforts made by QCI in its pursuit to delivering quality of services, products, and lives,” the QCI said in a statement.

The QCI, which was set up in 1997 jointly by the government, Assocham, CII and FICCI, had Ratan Tata as its first chairman.

At the Silver Jubilee celebrations, Goyal said, “Quality is a national mission; it is one thing that will define brand India… With all the festivals coming up, there is no better festival than celebrating India’s quality, and it should become the DNA of every citizen.”

Reiterating the ‘panch prans’ as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address, Goyal said ‘quality’ will help us achieve all of the commitments. “Quality is one thing that will define Brand India. The moment you introduce quality parameters in the picture of products, services, and lives- it automatically becomes more reliable.”

QCI Chairperson Adil Zainulbhai also spoke of the journey that the QCI had set upon with the goal of enabling quality of life for India’s billion-plus citizens, and extended his gratitude to guests. He commenced the session by stating that the event was a little to celebrate the QCI’s achievements but a lot to do with what it should be doing in the next 25 years.

He said that the Quality Council of India will have a crucial role to play in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India to become a developed nation by 2047.

Some of the key achievements of the QCI include measuring the number of toilets built under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the quality of electricity delivered in villages, houses constructed under PM Awas Yojana, gas cylinders delivery under Ujjwala yojana, and the survey of Swachh Bharat for both urban and rural India. While recognizing the contribution made by the young minds in the growth of the QCI in the past eight years, Zainulbhai said, “Young creative minds who have less to no experience, are the strength of QCI, and they can achieve the impossible because they don’t know what is not possible.”

Other dignitaries that attended the event included India’s Sherpa to G20 Amitabh Kant, DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain, DPIIT Additional Secretary Anil Agrawal and QCI Secretary General Ravi P Singh.

Kant also threw light on India’s marquee initiatives like Athithi Devo Bhava, ease of doing business, India Innovation Index, and the rice fortification programme that had quality at its core and transformed the lives of people living in the remotest corners of the country. Envisioning India as the 3rd largest economy by 2030, Kant said, ““We’ll become the third-largest economy soon. We are ensuring that we have houses, electricity, cylinders, and focus on providing high-quality products and services gives rise to massive competitive advantage to us… Quality has to become a part of our bloodline. It is the only basis India can achieve growth by 2047.”

Renowned musician Sukhwinder Singh composed a special anthem for the occasion that celebrates the positive change brought into people’s lives via multiple avenues. A coffee table book and the 7th Edition of QCI DL Shah Quality Best Practices Book were also launched, highlighting India’s progress towards development, improving the lives of billions of Indians and QCI’s contribution towards the same goal, according to the QCI statement.

DPIIT’s Anurag Jain shared his views about India’s journey of phenomenal growth towards quality and productivity, and the QCI’s significant role in it. Jain recognised the QCI’s contributions in setting up standard operating procedures which have helped in the transformation of processes of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), including live surveillance systems piloted by QCI for monitoring food grains through a tech-enabled approach that has helped bring in greater transparency in public service delivery.

The inaugural session ended with QCI’s Ravi P Singh extending the gratitude of the entire QCI to everyone who has been instrumental in the success of the organisation in the past 25 years.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here