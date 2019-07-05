Quess Corp Shares Recover 7% After Four Days of Sell-off

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Boost Employment, Exports
  • Nifty Trades Near 12,000 Mark
  • Budget Likely to Have Schemes for 'Blue Revolution'
  • Sensex Back at 40,000 First Time Since June 11
  • Economic Survey: Ensuring Small Firms Transform into Large Firms
  • Economic Survey: Target: $5 Trillion by 2025
  • Telecom Lobby Seeks Tax-free Bonds, Cheaper Debt
  • Lower Tax Rates, Land Reforms Expected
  • Announcements on Strategic Sale of PSUs
  • Eyes on Jal Shakti Ministry as Water Crisis Deepens
  • Economic Survey Calls for Policies to Improve Water Efficiency
  • Economic Survey 2019 Pegs FY20 GDP Growth at 7%
  • Less Growth in Tax Revenue, GST Biggest Constraints
  • PM Kisan Scheme, Tax Rebates Made in Interim Budget
  • Stimulus Measures to Boost Growth and Employment
  • Push for Infrastructure Spending Including Road and Railways
  • Raise Income Tax Threshold, Increase Spending in Social Sector
  • Boost Spending at the Cost of Short-term Slippage in Fiscal Deficit Targets.
  • Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Maiden Budget Today
»
1-min read

Quess Corp Shares Recover 7% After Four Days of Sell-off

Quess Corp shares had taken a hit after the company, at its board meeting held last week, deferred a decision on a fund-raising proposal.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 5, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Quess Corp Shares Recover 7% After Four Days of Sell-off
Image for representation.
Loading...

Quess Corp shares recovered nearly 7% in early trade on Friday after falling over 22% in the first four trading sessions of the month. However, the Quess Corp stock later trimmed gains sharply to trade at Rs 456.05, up 1.16%, at 10.15 am.

Quess Corp shares had taken a hit after the company, at its board meeting held last week, deferred a decision on a fund-raising proposal. “The same would be considered at a later date,” the company stated in a regulatory filing.

Quess Corp MD Ajit Isaac told a news channel that there were no concerns around the company’s sales growth or margin pressure/profitability. He assured satisfactorily good revenue performance across business segments. He said it’s “business as usual” and shrugged off the sharp drop in stock price as perception about some unfounded problems.

The stock is currently trading near its lowest level since its listing in July 2016. Quess Corp had raised Rs 400 crore through initial public offering (IPO) in July 2016 by issuing shares at price of Rs 317 apiece.

Quess Corp is a provider of technological and business services and forayed into smart city projects in FY18. Thomas Cook India owns 49% in the Bangalore-based company.

Quess Corp in its annual report for FY19 suggested that it has faced certain issues on the working capital front due to longer cash collection cycles. It said: “Keeping this in mind, we have decided not to take up any more projects in smart city going forward as they increase our cash collection cycle.”

In the March quarter, Quess Corp reported flat net profit of Rs 76 crore over the year-ago quarter, while Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margins contracted 4 basis points to 5.74%.

 

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,906.92 -1.14 ( -0.00%)

NIFTY 50

11,938.15 -8.60 ( -0.07%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.50 -4.94
UPL 693.40 -0.71
Indiabulls Hsg 710.00 0.87
Larsen 1,576.75 0.32
IndusInd Bank 1,503.50 0.70
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Westlife Dev 306.90 0.23
Yes Bank 91.50 -4.94
Indiabulls Hsg 709.70 0.82
UPL 693.55 -0.65
Indiamart Inter 1,326.00 1.80
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 267.65 1.73
JSW Steel 276.00 0.35
Indiabulls Hsg 703.85 1.87
HUL 1,808.05 0.81
Asian Paints 1,369.75 0.74
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,807.00 0.83
Bharti Airtel 362.60 2.60
Asian Paints 1,370.00 0.75
Kotak Mahindra 1,497.80 1.55
IndusInd Bank 1,506.00 0.82
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.60 -4.83
NTPC 139.15 -3.00
ONGC 162.40 -2.81
IOC 153.20 -2.14
BPCL 372.35 -2.01
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.50 -4.94
NTPC 139.25 -2.86
ONGC 162.45 -2.78
Vedanta 167.90 -1.87
Coal India 248.90 -0.92
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram