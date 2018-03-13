English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Questions One Must Ask When Buying a Term Insurance Plan
A term insurance plan is a traditional life insurance plan wherein upon the demise of the life insured due to natural or accidental causes during the policy term, the beneficiary or nominee of the life insured will receive a death benefit. The insurance premium of a term plan is cheaper compared to other types of life insurance policies like a whole life insurance policy, unit-linked insurance plan, endowment plan, pension plan, and child plan. The reason being, term insurance plans offer only death benefit and not maturity benefit unlike the other types of life insurance policies.
Insurance, in general, is a must for all as it offers protection against any unexpected financial crisis. For instance, a health insurance policy offers coverage for medical expenses (like planned and unplanned hospitalisation expenses) incurred by the insured member during a policy year. A sufficient health cover offers quality healthcare services in a timely manner. With the rise in healthcare costs, medical inflation, and the number of lifestyle diseases, it is advisable to purchase a health insurance policy with adequate coverage. You can purchase riders like critical illness cover, hospital cash benefit cover, and maternity benefit cover to enhance the insurance coverage.
Likewise, a third-party motor insurance policy is mandatory for all vehicles on public spaces in India as per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. If you have a four-wheeler, opt for a comprehensive insurance policy as it offers protection against third-party damages as well as damages to you and your vehicle. You can boost the coverage by attaching riders like zero depreciation cover, key replacement cover, and engine protection cover to the base policy. The premium of a car insurance policy is determined based on the age, model, geographical location, and engine capacity of the car.
No matter what type of general insurance policy you have, it is important to renew it on time in order to enjoy continuous benefits. Health insurance, four-wheeler insurance, and two-wheeler insurance policies can be easily renewed online through the insurer’s website using net banking, credit card or debit card. If an insurance policy is not renewed on time, it can lapse and you will end up losing not only the policy benefits but also the No-Claim Bonus.
There are certain questions one must ask when buying a term insurance plan in order to understand how it works:
- Will the insurance company honor a claim if the death of the life insured occurs on a foreign land? As long as the policyholder or life insured intimates the insurance company about his or her move to a foreign country during the policy term, the insurer will honor a claim made in the event of the demise of the life insured outside India. However, the insurance company has the right to reject a claim if you are moving to an unsafe country.
- What happens if the life insured does not die during the policy term? Term insurance plans don't provide maturity benefits. Therefore, as the policy nears the end of its term, you have the option to pay a higher premium and retain the policy or decide not to renew the policy. Some insurance companies offer you the option to replace your old term policy with a new permanent policy.
- Do smoking and drinking habits of the life insured affect the premium of a term insurance plan? Life insurance premium is determined based on the entry age, lifestyle habits, and the health condition of the life insured. Therefore, if you have picked up smoking or drinking after purchasing a term plan, it is advisable to intimate the insurer about the same so as to avoid a hassle at the time of making a claim. The insurance premium is higher for insured members with life-threatening habits such as smoking and drinking. Also, it is important to disclose such habits to the insurer before purchasing a life insurance policy.
- Is it true that the insurance premium of a term plan remains the same throughout the policy term? Yes, the insurance premium of a term plan remains the same unless the policyholder develops a life-threatening habit or experiences a disability during the policy term.
- Is accidental death covered under a term insurance plan? Yes, the insurance company will pay the death benefit to the nominee or beneficiary of the life insured if the person dies due to a natural or accidental cause. However, death by suicide, under heavy influence of alcohol or substance abuse, participating in unlawful activities, terrorist attacks, natural calamities, etc. is not covered under a term plan. Read the policy document carefully for inclusions and exclusions of the plan.
Comparing various term insurance plans across the top insurance providers can help you choose the best insurance policy in the market.
