GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

R Madhavan Assumes Charge as Hindustan Aeronautics CMD

Prior to this, R Madhavan was heading the Accessories Division of HAL at Lucknow as an Executive Director.

PTI

Updated:September 1, 2018, 4:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
R Madhavan Assumes Charge as Hindustan Aeronautics CMD
R Madhavan (Image: ANI)
Loading...
Bengaluru: R Madhavan took over as Chairman and Managing Director of defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) from T Suvarna Raju here Saturday.

Prior to this, he was heading the Accessories Division of HAL at Lucknow as an Executive Director.

"Maintaining the numero uno position of HAL in aerospace industry while delivering worldclass products and services through increased indigenisation would be my key focus areas,"Madhavan said in a company statement here.

"The emphasis would be to build on the core competence of the company and emerge as the preferred supplier in the aerospace industry," he added.

Madhavan has contributed to 'Make in India' drive by developing MSME vendors for aerospace manufacturing, it said.

His focus areas would also include Design and Development, order book position and product mix which meets the customer requirements.

Partnership, collaboration and support of all the stake holders is key for HAL's success in future, he noted.

Madhavan spearheaded successful absorption of technology for production of Su-30 airframe and engine accessories from raw material phase at HALs Accessories Division, Lucknow, the statement said.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,645.07 -45.03 ( -0.12%)

Nifty 50

11,680.50 +3.70 ( +0.03%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 343.50 -18.25 -5.04
Page Industries 34,416.75 -795.70 -2.26
Reliance 1,241.65 -32.80 -2.57
Sun Pharma 652.85 +12.90 +2.02
HDFC Bank 2,061.20 -4.90 -0.24
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 1,440.00 +22.50 +1.59
Yes Bank 343.40 -18.50 -5.11
Reliance 1,240.95 -33.15 -2.60
Maruti Suzuki 9,097.25 -115.15 -1.25
Novartis India 944.70 +72.20 +8.28
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,492.00 +111.85 +4.70
Tech Mahindra 765.80 +33.90 +4.63
Lupin 931.45 +37.80 +4.23
Tata Motors 267.50 +8.15 +3.14
HCL Tech 1,046.45 +29.90 +2.94
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 267.10 +7.45 +2.87
Power Grid Corp 200.60 +4.65 +2.37
Sun Pharma 652.20 +12.70 +1.99
Bajaj Auto 2,746.35 +44.55 +1.65
Infosys 1,440.00 +22.50 +1.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 343.50 -18.25 -5.04
Bajaj Finserv 6,747.80 -182.10 -2.63
Reliance 1,241.65 -32.80 -2.57
Bajaj Finance 2,856.60 -70.15 -2.40
M&M 965.30 -17.65 -1.80
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 343.40 -18.50 -5.11
Reliance 1,240.95 -33.15 -2.60
M&M 965.25 -17.15 -1.75
Maruti Suzuki 9,097.25 -115.15 -1.25
Vedanta 227.20 -2.60 -1.13
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic

Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 15
    gold
  • 24
    SILVER
  • 30
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 69
Loading...