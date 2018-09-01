English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
R Madhavan Assumes Charge as Hindustan Aeronautics CMD
Prior to this, R Madhavan was heading the Accessories Division of HAL at Lucknow as an Executive Director.
R Madhavan (Image: ANI)
Bengaluru: R Madhavan took over as Chairman and Managing Director of defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) from T Suvarna Raju here Saturday.
Prior to this, he was heading the Accessories Division of HAL at Lucknow as an Executive Director.
"Maintaining the numero uno position of HAL in aerospace industry while delivering worldclass products and services through increased indigenisation would be my key focus areas,"Madhavan said in a company statement here.
"The emphasis would be to build on the core competence of the company and emerge as the preferred supplier in the aerospace industry," he added.
Madhavan has contributed to 'Make in India' drive by developing MSME vendors for aerospace manufacturing, it said.
His focus areas would also include Design and Development, order book position and product mix which meets the customer requirements.
Partnership, collaboration and support of all the stake holders is key for HAL's success in future, he noted.
Madhavan spearheaded successful absorption of technology for production of Su-30 airframe and engine accessories from raw material phase at HALs Accessories Division, Lucknow, the statement said.
